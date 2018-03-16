Biggest move from Day 2 of NFL free agency for all 32 teams

After signing a fully guaranteed 3-year/$84 million deal, Kirk Cousins says the belief that the Vikings have shown in him means more than he can put into words. (1:24)

NFL Nation reporters break down the second day of free agency for every team, looking back at the deals made Thursday and ahead to deals that could be on the horizon.

Click the link to see analysis on players signed by each team.

AFC EAST

The Bills did not make any moves Thursday but introduced their five free-agent signings, including quarterback AJ McCarron and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. Although the Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal that offers good value to Buffalo as a bridge quarterback, they made a much larger financial commitment to Lutulelei. At $50 million over five years with $25 million guaranteed, Lotulelei becomes the Bills’ highest-paid player.-- Mike Rodak | Analysis for every notable signing

Mike Pouncey joined Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas as veterans released or traded by the Dolphins this offseason. Miami frees $7 million in salary cap space by moving on from Pouncey, who was signed through the 2020 season. The Dolphins replaced him with 30-year-old center Daniel Kilgore, whom they acquired on Thursday in a trade with the 49ers. The Dolphins' shuffling of the offensive line continued when veteran Josh Sitton signed a two-year deal on the same day former Miami guard Jermon Bushrod left for the Saints. -- ESPN | Analysis for every notable signing

Acquiring Jason McCourty and a seventh-round pick (219) from the Browns in exchange for a sixth-round pick (205) gives the Patriots a potential No. 2 cornerback to pair with their top option, Stephon Gilmore. McCourty was going to be released by the Browns, and perhaps in hopes of avoiding a bidding war, the Patriots elected to trade for McCourty instead. The club continues to monitor the offensive tackle market after losing Nate Solder to the Giants, with two of their backups -- LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming -- still available. -- Mike Reiss | Analysis for every notable signing

The Jets solidified their secondary by retaining CB Morris Claiborne (one year, $7 million). A Claiborne-Trumaine Johnson tandem gives them two corners who can play press-man coverage. They filled a hole at kicker, signing Cairo Santos to replace Chandler Catanzaro. They could be in the tight end market after losing Austin Seferian-Jenkins. -- Rich Cimini | Analysis for every notable signing

AFC NORTH

The Ravens are reversing their course at wide receiver. Baltimore failed Ryan Grant's physical over an issue with his ankle, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens have now turned their focus toward Michael Crabtree, who had a visit set up with Baltimore only a few hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders. Crabtree is scheduled to meet with team officials on Friday. He would significantly help the Ravens revamp their wide receiver group. Baltimore also restructured defensive tackle Brandon Williams' contract, freeing up $5.6 million of cap space. -- Jamison Hensley | Analysis for every notable signing

The Bengals re-signed tight end Tyler Eifert to a one-year deal. The Bengals made it no secret that they wanted Eifert back, at an appropriate price, after he missed the majority of the past two seasons due to injury. This is a key re-signing because of how important Eifert is to the offense when he's healthy. The offense hasn't been the same since Eifert played almost a full season in 2015, and he'll be a key part if he's on the field this year. This likely will be the last major signing by the Bengals this offseason, although center Russell Bodine still remains a free agent. -- Katherine Terrell | Analysis for every notable signing

The Browns introduced their new quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the media, and Hue Jackson vowed that Taylor is the Browns' starter for 2018. The Browns also traded McCourty to New England. Since Friday, they've made four trades, acquired three players and signed seven more. The one position they have not addressed is receiver, where Terrelle Pryor remains unsigned. -- Pat McManamon | Analysis for every notable signing

The Steelers remain one of the league’s most inactive teams. Their only signing this week was third-string running back Fitz Toussaint to a one-year deal for the vet minimum. The Steelers likely will sign at least one defensive player but seem intent on bargain shopping -- unless they make an unexpected run at the Honey Badger to cure their safety ills. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans were relatively quiet on Thursday, but did bring back cornerback Johnathan Joseph on a two-year deal. Joseph was the Texans’ top corner last season and a locker room leader. The Texans could still use more help in the secondary, especially at strong safety. One possibility is the recently released Tyrann Mathieu, who likely will be looking for a hefty contract. -- Sarah Barshop | Analysis for every notable signing

The Colts continued their methodical approach in free agency. The only substantial move they made was having offensive lineman Ryan Jensen in for a visit to go along with the official signing of defensive lineman Denico Autry. Jensen is a versatile lineman who spent his first couple seasons playing guard before starting every game at center last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Jensen met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the the Colts sent a private plane to bring him to Indianapolis. Tight end Eric Ebron is scheduled to meet with the Colts on Sunday. He was recently released by the Detroit Lions. -- Mike Wells | Analysis for every notable signing

The Jaguars continue to address tight end, one of their weakest positions. They signed two on Thursday in Niles Paul (Washington) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets). They've combined for 173 catches for 1,926 yards and 12 touchdowns in their careers, though Paul had only two TD catches in six seasons. Neither is a dynamic playmaker, but they're certainly an upgrade from what the Jaguars have had at the position over the past several seasons. They are also reportedly going to have former Seattle tight end Luke Wilson in for a visit on Friday as well. -- Mike DiRocco | Analysis for every notable signing

The Titans introduced Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis after agreeing to terms with the two former Patriots on Tuesday. Butler and Lewis both have inspiring underdog stories that will help them fit in well with the new culture Mike Vrabel hopes to build in Tennessee. Both players talked about the upside of playing with the Titans, and it's a positive moving forward that free agents view Tennessee as a contending destination. The Titans are approaching the second wave of free agency by bringing in players for visits. Signing a backup quarterback could be their next move. Chad Henne visited Thursday. -- Cameron Wolfe | Analysis for every notable signing.

AFC WEST

On a day quarterback Case Keenum officially signed his two-year deal with the Broncos, the team carved out a little more salary cap room to do some more business in the days and weeks ahead. They converted $16 million of linebacker Von Miller's $18 million base salary into a signing bonus. That created $12.375 million in additional cap room. The Broncos also took a look at cornerback Delvin Breaux, who has missed all but six games in the past two seasons because of two separate fractures to his fibula. Breaux is a big corner (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) who could be a steal if he can pass his physical and remain healthy. He played at a near-Pro Bowl level in 2015 when the Saints often matched him up on opponents' top receivers. The Broncos are still looking for help in the offensive line and possibly another receiver. -- Jeff Legwold | Analysis for every notable signing

The Chiefs re-signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, an important piece of their special teams success in recent seasons. Colquitt has a nice touch inside the 20 and his high kicks are relatively easy to cover. The Chiefs are preparing to meet with former Jaguar Chad Henne as they look for a backup to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. -- Adam Teicher | Analysis for every notable signing

The second day of free agency was again quiet for the Chargers. Free agent kicker Sebastian Janikowski arrived at the Hoag Performance Center, but no word yet if the two sides reached a deal. The Chargers also lost two free agents to other teams, with defensive end Jerry Attaochu signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and right guard Kenny Wiggins agreeing to undisclosed terms with the Detroit Lions. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn did take some time out of his day in Los Angeles to go watch quarterback Josh Rosen during his UCLA pro day, as the Bolts continue to closely evaluate the quarterback position in anticipation of this year’s draft in April. -- Eric D. Williams | Analysis for every notable signing

It was a busy Day 2 for the Raiders as general manager Reggie McKenzie, as is his manner, waited for the second wave of free agents. On the day, Oakland signed WR Jordy Nelson (Packers), RB Doug Martin (Buccaneers), TE Derek Carrier (Rams), FB Keith Smith (Cowboys), safety Marcus Gilchrist (Texans), LB Tahir Whitehead (Lions) and re-signed TE Lee Smith. The Raiders also released WR Michael Crabtree in a financial move that essentially equated to a trade for Nelson. The Raiders did not lose any more of their own UFAs on Thursday as the likes of MLB NaVorro Bowman, QB EJ Manuel, FS Reggie Nelson and DB Keith McGill remain unsigned. Bowman, though, is the most likely to be re-signed. -- Paul Gutierrez | Analysis for every notable signing

NFC EAST

So far, so quiet for the Cowboys and free agency. They have not signed a player or had one in for a visit to The Star. Fullback Keith Smith became the second player to leave, joining the Raiders after the Cowboys did not tender him as a restricted free agent. The Cowboys did not want to pay $1.9 million to Smith, who played 12 percent of the offensive snaps. Finding a fullback could be on the docket, but that’s not an urgent need for a team that wants to do something at linebacker, receiver and the offensive line. -- Todd Archer

It was a quiet day for the Giants after addressing their offensive line in a big way on Wednesday. Now the question is how serious they are about former Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. He has a connection to defensive coordinator James Bettcher. It's something to continue monitoring in the coming days. Don't be surprised to see the Giants seriously in the mix. -- Jordan Raanan | Analysis for every notable signing

The Eagles announced DT Haloti Ngata's one-year deal. He was introduced to the media along with LB Corey Nelson, who revealed that he'll compete for the starting weakside linebacker spot -- only furthering speculation that Mychal Kendricks is on the trading block. The Eagles haven't addressed offense in free agency yet. Tight end, wide receiver and running back could be target positions in the coming days. -- Tim McManus | Analysis for every notable signing.

After losing a handful of their own players on the first day of free agency, the Redskins kept one home: linebacker Zach Brown. The Redskins had long wanted to keep him around and offered him a deal during the season. But he was looking for a bigger payday. He received a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. More importantly, Brown provides speed and athleticism inside. The Redskins are still in on corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, but they don't want to pay a lot for players later in their career. While they want to improve their defensive line, they'll likely stay out of the race for players such as Bennie Logan because of the money involved and where they're at in their careers. -- John Keim | Analysis for every notable signing.

NFC NORTH

The Bears introduced all five of their key free-agent signings at a news conference on Thursday. General manager Ryan Pace didn’t provide a timeline for when new wide receiver Allen Robinson would be medically cleared from his torn ACL, but Pace said he’s pleased with his progress. Pace also said the Bears are excited to have tight end Dion Sims, who many believed could be a salary cap casualty -- $4 million of Sims’ $6 million base salary becomes guaranteed on Friday -- after a disappointing season in 2017. -- Jeff Dickerson | Analysis for every notable signing

It was a reasonably quiet day for the Lions in free agency. While they officially signed linebackers Devon Kennard and Christian Jones, those deals were known long ago. Detroit did make an offensive signing -- lineman Kenny Wiggins -- but it looks like more of a depth move. The bigger news revolves around the players who are expected to visit Friday: Offensive lineman Matt Slauson and running back LeGarrette Blount. Detroit needs a starting guard (or center) and plans on revamping the running back position so those could be players to watch. Blount would be the fourth running back age 30 or over to visit the Lions this week, joining Jonathan Stewart, DeMarco Murray and Frank Gore. -- Michael Rothstein | Analysis for every notable signing

The Packers announced the signings of DE Muhammad Wilkerson and CB Herb Waters (a converted receiver who spent all of last season on injured reserve), but they did not announce the signing of TE Jimmy Graham. However, there wasn't a snag. He just didn't travel to Green Bay until Thursday and signed his deal after the deadline to make it into the day's transactions. It will become official on Friday. -- Rob Demovsky | Analysis for every notable signing

Kirk Cousins shifted the paradigm in the NFL when he signed a three-year, $84 million deal on Thursday to become the Vikings’ next franchise quarterback. Though a short-term contract, Cousins and GM Rick Spielman view this as a “lifetime deal,” meaning if things go well over the next three seasons, the QB could be a Viking for the rest of his career. Minnesota was also able to restructure Latavius Murray’s contract ahead of Friday’s deadline when $5.15 million of his 2018 salary would have become fully guaranteed. With Seattle defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in town Thursday for a visit, the Murray news is a sign that the Vikings are going to make another move in free agency and needed to free up the cap space in order to do so. -- Courtney Cronin | Analysis for every notable signing

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons didn't make any moves on Thursday as they continue to deal with limited cap space. There was an outside chance of getting a visit from veteran tight end Ed Dickson, who started his free-agent tour in Seattle. The Falcons also watched as one of their own free agents, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, made a trip to enemy territory with a visit to the Patriots. The Falcons have signed only one player from another team in former 49ers guard Brandon Fusco. -- Vaughn McClure | Analysis for every notable signing

Getting a three-year, $27 million deal with space-eating defensive tackle Dontari Poe was huge for the Panthers, who had to have somebody to replace Star Lotulelei (Buffalo). The Panthers still need a backup tight end, backup quarterback and starting free safety. Free-agent tight end Luke Wilson (Seahawks) was in town for a visit, and former Lions tight end Eric Ebron has scheduled a visit for Friday. Finding a player to fill the spot opposite Pro Bowler Greg Olsen appears to be the focus. A starting safety is the biggest need defensively, but only if it's a bargain. The draft could be the best avenue there. -- David Newton| Analysis for every notable signing

The Saints haven’t done anything dramatic in free agency, but they've followed a formula that has served them well during the Mickey Loomis-Sean Payton era -- focusing on the “second tier” of free agents. They signed LB Demario Davis, CB Patrick Robinson and backup QB Tom Savage on Wednesday after signing veteran safety Kurt Coleman last week. I was a little surprised they paid $8 million per year (according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini) for Davis, since they're already well-stocked with inside linebackers. And they paid a premium for Davis and Robinson after career-best seasons. But they have signed several guys who can help without taking any major risks. It’s still possible they could make a big splash (at defensive tackle perhaps?), but they have shown restraint so far. -- Mike Triplett | Analysis for every notable signing

The Bucs hosted Ravens free-agent center Ryan Jensen on an overnight visit before Jensen was whisked off to Indianapolis on the Colts' private jet in the afternoon. All along, the plan was for him to take both visits and Jensen really wants to find the right fit. The Bucs also hosted pass-rusher Alex Okafor, who spent last season with the Saints and is recovering from a torn Achilles. Okafor left the visit without a deal but there is mutual interest. -- Jenna Laine | Analysis for every notable signing

NFC WEST

Thursday was quiet for the Cardinals. They made a minor move, re-signing offensive lineman Vinston Painter while restructuring guard Mike Iupati's contract to open more cap space. Friday could see the addition of one or both of the quarterbacks who reportedly will sign with Arizona: Sam Bradford and/or Mike Glennon. Bradford was reportedly in Arizona on Thursday undergoing his physical. -- Josh Weinfuss | Analysis for every notable signing

The Rams finished the second day of free agency with a stunner by restructuring the contract for gadget receiver Tavon Austin, who was long expected to be released or traded. The move -- a reaction to losing Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs and having very few external options to replace him -- gives the Rams just under $30 million in cap space once you factor in what they need to separate for draft picks. They still have a major need for guys who can pressure the quarterback and help their run defense, but the free-agent market is quickly drying up. They were previously hopeful of retaining John Sullivan as their center, but he's drawing interest from other teams. -- Alden Gonzalez | Analysis for every notable signing

The 49ers traded Daniel Kilgore to Miami, clearing the way for new addition Weston Richburg to become the starter at center. But the more intriguing move was the addition of defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu on a one-year deal. The Niners' biggest need entering Thursday was help at "Leo" defensive end. Although Attaochu's addition doesn't solve that problem, he at least gives the 49ers another option to compete there. General manager John Lynch indicated Thursday there could be a couple more moves in the offing, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see San Francisco continue to examine the market at guard and try to find someone who can come in and compete for a job at one of those spots. -- Nick Wagoner | Analysis for every notable signing

The Seahawks didn't make any moves on Thursday in a continuation of their relatively quiet start to free agency. Anyone hoping they'd replenish their offense with a veteran pass-catcher after losing Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson was surely disappointed when two Seattle targets -- Nelson and Seferian-Jenkins -- signed elsewhere. The Seahawks brought in veteran tight end Ed Dickson for a visit, and he was still in Seattle as of Thursday evening, according to a source, so something could happen there. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson spent the day in Minnesota being courted by the Vikings. If the Seahawks lose Richardson, that would presumably increase their interest in Ndamukong Suh. -- Brady Henderson | Analysis for every notable signing