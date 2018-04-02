Will Cousins keep Vikings on top in NFC North? Do Rams have best D-line in NFL? NFL Nation has the answers

The first wave of free agency is behind us. High-profile players now have new homes, but questions still remain. NFL Nation provides the answers. Today, we look at the NFC.

The Vikings are counting on Kirk Cousins to get them to the Super Bowl. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

NFC North: Will Kirk Cousins be enough to keep the Vikings atop the division, even with a healthy Aaron Rodgers?

Sure, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North last season, but Aaron Rodgers played only seven games because of a broken collarbone. When healthy, Rodgers is the best quarterback in the league. Will Cousins be enough to keep the Vikings atop the NFC North in 2018? NFC North roundtable

NFC South: Which underrated signing could pay off big?

The Saints re-signing Drew Brees has to be the biggest move made in the NFC South -- hard to argue with bringing back a future Hall of Fame quarterback. After that there is plenty of room to debate which of the many under-the-radar signings could have the biggest impact on the division. NFC South roundtable

NFC East: How much has the gap closed between the Eagles and the field?

The Eagles only have to look at recent NFC East history to know that success is no guarantee from one year to the next, as there hasn’t been a repeat division champ in the NFC East since the Eagles won four in a row from 2001-04. They know the Cowboys, Giants and Redskins are coming for the crown. NFC East roundtable

NFC West: With the addition of Ndamukong Suh, do the Rams have the best defense in the NFL?

With Suh on board, the Rams now feature one of the most ferocious defensive tackle combinations in recent memory as he joins reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the oft-underrated Michael Brockers on the Rams’ front line. Last offseason, the Rams performed a dramatic makeover on their offense, which surged from the bottom of the league to the top in total points. Now, they’re hoping for a big leap from coordinator Wade Phillips’ defense. NFC West roundtable