Where top six in NFL draft stand: It's all about QBs, Barkley, Chubb

Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield. All quarterbacks. All could go in any of the top six spots in the NFL draft.

Here’s a closer look at the scenarios for the teams that hold the Nos. 1-6 picks:

Not much has changed for the Browns with this pick, nor will it change. The Browns will use this pick to take the quarterback they feel is the best fit, not for today but for two or three years down the road. Tyrod Taylor is the starter in 2018. The drafted quarterback will learn in '18 and start in the future. Chris Mortensen reported that the Browns are down to USC's Darnold or Wyoming's Allen. Both would work; either would be a good pick. What's important is the Browns have the ability to choose their quarterback, and that they do it. -- Pat McManamon

The Giants are doing their due diligence on all the top prospects. They’re meeting individually with the quarterbacks, running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Bradley Chubb, among others. Still, the most likely scenarios appear to be selecting Darnold if he’s not the No. 1 overall pick, trading back with a QB-needy team, or taking Barkley if they remain at No. 2 and Darnold is the top pick. So, many options for the Giants, and they remain in a position of power. -- Jordan Raanan

They’re in the final stages of the evaluation process, as they’re planning to host Mayfield and Rosen on pre-draft visits. The Jets assume Darnold will be off the board, so their pick will come down to Mayfield, Rosen or Allen. Mayfield has been gaining momentum in recent weeks and could be the pick at 3, but the Jets are intrigued by the arm talent of Allen and Rosen. It’s a tough decision, one they can’t afford to mess up. -- Rich Cimini

4. Cleveland Browns

The phrase “best player available” never meant more than this spot. With the fourth pick, the Browns should be able to choose among Chubb, Barkley and defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Denzel Ward. At least three will be available at the fourth pick, and if the Giants take a quarterback or trade the pick to a team that wants one, all four could be. For the Browns, it's starting to feel like the choice is coming down to Chubb or Barkley. Like the two options with the first pick, either is a good choice who would improve the team. -- Pat McManamon

John Elway has said the Broncos options are still "wide open" at No. 5, and they also continue to do the pre-draft homework on the top quarterbacks on the board, including a workout with Darnold in Los Angeles on Friday. But the Broncos will have met with or worked out all the top quarterbacks by the time the draft rolls around. If the Giants trade out of the top five, there is some belief the quarterbacks could go 1-4. In that scenario, the Broncos would have an opportunity at one of the draft's best non-quarterbacks -- players such as Chubb, Barkley or Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson. They are unlikely to surrender what it would take to move up and the chances of them taking a quarterback at No. 5 still hinge on whether they fall in love with at least one of the quarterbacks and he's still on the board. -- Jeff Legwold

The Colts, despite moving back three spots in their trade with the Jets last month, still believe they’ll be able to get an “impact” player at No. 6. Who that player is –Barkley, Chubb or Nelson – probably will be predicated by how many quarterbacks are taken by the teams selecting in front of Indianapolis. You can never rule out the possibility of GM Chris Ballard moving back again in the draft to stockpile more picks. But it probably would happen only if Barkley, Chubb and Nelson were all gone by the time the Colts select. -- Mike Wells