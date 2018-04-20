Puppies, babies and crawfish? The best NFL team schedule reveals

From a historic losing streak to exciting returns, here are five notable games now that the 2018 NFL schedule has been released. (0:57)

The NFL unveiled the 2018 regular-season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday, one of the most anticipated dates on the league's calendar. And clubs were ready to show off their creative side, rolling out innovative ways to share their schedules with fans via social media. Here's a roundup of the cutest, goofiest and funniest videos of the night:

Best crustaceans: Saints

'Toon-tastic: Texans

Awww, puppies: Bills

Our 2018 schedule...unleashed! 🐶 #GoBills A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

Best headwear: Broncos

Awwww, MORE puppies! Chargers

Bingeworthy: Chiefs

NFLIX

Season 59

Now Streaming 🎬#ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/AgfCqKbbse — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 20, 2018

... and Packers

Superhero schedulers: Bears

Most smashing: Buccaneers

Most artsy: 49ers

A work of art - the #49ers 2018 schedule is here 🎨



Tickets: https://t.co/SqcD8VnIU7 pic.twitter.com/XwVnO7sGHG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 20, 2018

Most adorable: Jaguars

All babies involved are raised proudly in Jaguars households.



More: https://t.co/XUx4td005k pic.twitter.com/hNntmUvRJq — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 20, 2018

Game over: Jets

Get pumped: Ravens

Best footwear: Vikings