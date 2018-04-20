Puppies, babies and crawfish? The best NFL team schedule reveals

        <
          The NFL unveiled the 2018 regular-season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday, one of the most anticipated dates on the league's calendar. And clubs were ready to show off their creative side, rolling out innovative ways to share their schedules with fans via social media. Here's a roundup of the cutest, goofiest and funniest videos of the night:

          Best crustaceans: Saints

          'Toon-tastic: Texans

          Awww, puppies: Bills

          Our 2018 schedule...unleashed! 🐶 #GoBills

          A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on

          Best headwear: Broncos

          Awwww, MORE puppies! Chargers

          Bingeworthy: Chiefs

          ... and Packers

          Superhero schedulers: Bears

          Most smashing: Buccaneers

          Most artsy: 49ers

          Most adorable: Jaguars

          Game over: Jets

          Get pumped: Ravens

          Best footwear: Vikings

