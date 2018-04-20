Puppies, babies and crawfish? The best NFL team schedule reveals

The NFL unveiled the 2018 regular-season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday, one of the most anticipated dates on the league's calendar. And clubs were ready to show off their creative side, rolling out innovative ways to share their schedules with fans via social media. Here's a roundup of the cutest, goofiest and funniest videos of the night:
Best crustaceans: Saints
2018 Saints Schedule - CRAWFISH BOIL! #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZUlSkzwQBo
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2018
'Toon-tastic: Texans
Are you ready for some (backyard) football?#ScheduleRelease2018 | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/0Vnb0GTcWP
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 20, 2018
Awww, puppies: Bills
Best headwear: Broncos
Presenting ... #ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/j6BHqqKPEc
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 20, 2018
Awwww, MORE puppies! Chargers
PUPPIES. PUPPIES. PUPPIES. (and the 2018 schedule) #ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/zxMkAnwa7F
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 20, 2018
Bingeworthy: Chiefs
NFLIX
Season 59
Now Streaming 🎬#ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/AgfCqKbbse
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 20, 2018
... and Packers
Grab the 🍿, Season 100 of Green Bay Packers football is here!
📅: https://t.co/11LbDmqVEw #ScheduleRelease2018 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/O0Vibi0HoD
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 20, 2018
Superhero schedulers: Bears
Get fired up. Our 2018 schedule is officially here. #MonstersOfTheMidway #ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/lXlJxMoKn9
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 20, 2018
Most smashing: Buccaneers
The 2018 schedule has OFFICIALLY dropped.
Sundays this fall, WYD? 🎟 » https://t.co/WZe8gCE9lS#GoBucs☠️ | #ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/jRmXYgshTX
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 20, 2018
Most artsy: 49ers
A work of art - the #49ers 2018 schedule is here 🎨
Tickets: https://t.co/SqcD8VnIU7 pic.twitter.com/XwVnO7sGHG
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 20, 2018
Most adorable: Jaguars
All babies involved are raised proudly in Jaguars households.
More: https://t.co/XUx4td005k pic.twitter.com/hNntmUvRJq
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 20, 2018
Game over: Jets
Ready, set, go! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/bmwpdff6Pi
— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 20, 2018
Get pumped: Ravens
Get right 💪😂 #ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/dKQHZ4YBa2
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 20, 2018
Best footwear: Vikings
Let's kick it!#ScheduleRelease2018 #Skol pic.twitter.com/ct2sn9hfjl
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 20, 2018