Pros and cons for every 2018 NFL first-round draft pick

NFL Nation reporters assess every first-round pick:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Why they did it: The Browns needed to use this pick on a quarterback, and the one they decided fits best is Mayfield. He’s small (6 feet, 5/8 inches), but he’s competitive and accurate. He plays with swagger, perhaps to the extreme, but he also completed 69.8 percent of his passes during his final season. He left Oklahoma as the Big 12 all-time leader in yards per attempt and consecutive games with a touchdown pass. He is the guy general manager John Dorsey and the Browns are committing their future to.

Biggest question: Mayfield bristles at comparisons to Johnny Manziel, and he and Manziel are different players on the field. But like Manziel, Mayfield is not ideal NFL quarterback size, and he has had off-field issues. The Browns must love his ability, because they have shrugged off an arrest and actions on the field that some teams would not accept. Teams generally don’t like risks with the first overall pick; this pick involves a fair amount of risk. -- Pat McManamon

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Why they did it: The Giants were in love with Barkley. He was the top prospect on their draft board from the get-go. He fills a major need, as they haven’t had a Pro Bowl-caliber running back since Tiki Barber. The Giants also aren’t as concerned about their future at quarterback as everybody else. They feel Eli Manning has some “years” left and Davis Webb has potential.

Biggest question: Is it worth taking a running back with the No. 2 overall pick? This is more about positional value than uncertainty with Barkley, who is a pristine prospect with impressive skills. He is 233 pounds, runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, has tremendous balance and catches the ball well out of the backfield. But Barkley instantly becomes among the highest-paid players at his position and needs to perform at a Pro Bowl-level immediately to be worth the investment. This also happens to be an extremely deep position in this year’s draft; the Giants could have taken a quality running back in the second or third round. -- Jordan Raanan

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Why they did it: After decades of draft misses and veteran Band-Aids, it was time once again to make a bold move to end the maddening pattern of quarterback mediocrity. When Darnold unexpectedly fell to them at No. 3, the Jets pounced on the most complete quarterback prospect in the draft. His innate skill as a passer, combined with his mobility, provides hope for an offense that hasn’t cracked the top 10 in yards since Brett Favre’s one-year rental in 2008.

Biggest question: Are they getting the 2016 Darnold or the 2017 Darnold? In the span of a year, he went from The Next Great Quarterback to a turnover machine. He has some bad habits that need to be addressed, and that will take time, raising questions about how long it’ll take to get him ready to play. His arrival means the end of the Christian Hackenberg era, which never started. Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are likely goners, with incumbent Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater set to compete for the starting job. It could be a redshirt year for Darnold. -- Rich Cimini

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Why they did it: This pick screams need over best player available, as the Browns have significant need at corner. Ward had better be good, because in selecting him, the Browns passed up on Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama and defensive end Bradley Chubb of NC State, both considered among the draft’s premier players. Ward was considered a good player, but the value of his selection at fourth overall will be questioned.

Biggest question: Like first overall pick Baker Mayfield, it’s size. He’s 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, which is not a big frame for the position and the press coverage he’ll be asked to play. In bypassing Fitzpatrick and Chubb, though, the Browns have placed a lot of attention and pressure on Ward, who will have to live up to his selection at a spot few expected him to go. -- Pat McManamon

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

Why they did it: Are you kidding? Chubb is the best edge player on the board, and the Broncos now have a potential walk-in starter to put into a pass rush that would include Von Miller, Shane Ray and Derek Wolfe. Chubb had 26 tackles for loss last past season, and he is a high-effort player who should transition quickly to the NFL.

Biggest question: There are few riddles about Chubb’s game, but the Broncos will have to fit him into their 3-4 scheme. Chubb, with a 4.65 40-yard dash, doesn’t have the elite speed at outside linebacker and is not as big as some defensive ends. But this is a proficient pass-rusher who puts the Broncos' D back in the fast lane. -- Jeff Legwold

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Why they did it: Andrew Luck. The Colts have spent the first six years of Luck’s NFL career trying to put an offensive line around their franchise quarterback. Luck has missed 28 games over the past three seasons because of injuries; he has been sacked 156 times in his career. The Colts gave up an NFL-high 56 sacks last season. Now the foundation of the offensive line is starting to come together. Nelson will join an offensive line that features left tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly.

Biggest question: None. Colts general manager Chris Ballard called Nelson the best offensive lineman in the draft. Nelson will be in position to start right away at guard. -- Mike Wells

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Why they did it: As general manager Brandon Beane said in his pre-draft news conference, it is the job of a GM to find a franchise quarterback -- and the Bills hope they have in Allen. He is the highest-selected quarterback in franchise history, surpassing Jim Kelly, who was taken as No. 14 in 1983. Allen is a project who likely will compete with AJ McCarron for the starting job in training camp.

Biggest question: The Bills were patient and waited for Allen to slide to No. 7 when he was projected in some cases to be drafted higher, and they kept their No. 22 overall pick in their trade with Tampa Bay. But with Josh Rosen still on the board, picking Allen – considered much more of a wild card -- will be a move that could decide Beane’s tenure as GM. -- Mike Rodak

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Why they did it: Smith is the perfect pick for Chicago. The Bears need help at inside linebacker with the offseason departure of veteran Jerrell Freeman, and Danny Trevathan -- while a solid player when healthy -- missed 11 games over the past two seasons. Smith is the best linebacker in the draft class. He possesses tremendous sideline-to-sideline speed, can run with tight ends, is a big hitter and is a leader inside the locker room. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached Patrick Willis in San Francisco, has to be thrilled to add such an impact player.

Biggest question: Some have questioned Smith’s size (6-foot-1 and 236 pounds at the NFL combine), but both Willis and Trevathan played at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. Smith is talented enough to fit in any defense. The only question -- as with many of Ryan Pace’s draft picks -- is health. The last Georgia player the Bears took in the top 10, OLB Leonard Floyd, has battled injuries throughout his short NFL career. Smith did suffer a shoulder injury in college. -- Jeff Dickerson

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Why they did it: This pick is as much about 2019 and beyond as it is about the immediate future. Right tackle Trent Brown is coming off a shoulder injury and will be a free agent after the 2018 season, and left tackle Joe Staley will be 34 in August. Protecting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a priority, and the Niners landed the tackle they believe is the best in this draft. McGlinchey also could contribute at guard right away if Brown doesn’t return to full strength or is traded.

Biggest question: Can McGlinchey succeed as a left tackle? Some evaluators believe he’s best suited on the right side because he’s not a dominant athlete. But it’s hard to imagine the Niners would have selected him here if they didn’t envision him eventually replacing Staley on the left side. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s system will undoubtedly put him to the test. -- Nick Wagoner

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Why they did it: The Cardinals needed their quarterback of the future -- plain and simple. There are too many questions surrounding Sam Bradford’s health, and Mike Glennon isn’t the franchise’s long-term answer. As the first round unfolded, Arizona knew it needed to move up, and that’s what it did -- trading its first-round selection, one of its third-round picks and its fifth-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for the 10th overall pick -- thus landing a young quarterback who can be the long-term solution.

Biggest question: Will Rosen, who is known to be outspoken and arrogant, be able to be patient and wait for an opportunity to start? And once he gets his chance to start, how good can he be? -- Josh Weinfuss

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Why they did it: The Dolphins desperately needed help in pass defense, especially against tight ends. No team allowed more receptions by tight ends than the Dolphins did last season (94), and Fitzpatrick can only help in the effort toward improving that stat.

Biggest question: The Dolphins allowed themselves to be passed over for UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who went one spot ahead to the Arizona Cardinals. How will that decision look in a couple of years if Ryan Tannehill can't re-establish himself as the Dolphins' starter? -- Kevin Seifert

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Why they did it: The Bucs had just 22 sacks last season, dead last in the NFL. Vea is a total monster at 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds; he can easily take on double-teams and plow his way into the backfield. Pair him with six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and suddenly a Bucs defense that allowed a league-high 6 yards per play and 378 yards per game last season -- both the most in the league -- has become a lot better.

Biggest question: This was not a need pick but a best available pick, because the Bucs invested heavily already this offseason by signing defensive tackles Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein, and they traded for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Vea had 9.5 sacks in three seasons. The real question now is when will the Bucs address a secondary that surrendered 256 yards per game over the past two years, especially when they had their shot at Florida State safety Derwin James, who has drawn comparisons to Eric Berry and Sean Taylor. -- Jenna Laine

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Why they did it: The Redskins ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards per game and needed more depth up front. With Barkley selected by the Giants and Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas, the Redskins need to make sure they’re strong up front or they’ll get handled once more in the run game. They do have Jonathan Allen, Payne’s former Alabama teammate. When Allen was hurt last season and missed the last 11 games, the Redskins’ run defense suffered. Now, Washington should have enough depth to withstand injuries.

Biggest question: Can he impact the pass game? Several scouts and coaches around the league aren’t sold that he can be a three-down player, and he doesn’t collapse the pocket. The Redskins also passed on two players who, perhaps, are more talented in safety Derwin James and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. If Payne provides push inside, they won’t regret the pick.-- John Keim

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Why they did it: An edge rusher was a no-brainer for the Saints, especially a big one like the 6-foot-6, 264-pound Davenport, who can be a true 4-3 defensive end. I’ve had edge rusher ranked as New Orleans’ No. 1 need for the past two years, and it’s the kind of impact position that can push a contender over the top.

Biggest question: The price tag is obviously the question mark -- the Saints dropped one of the biggest bombshells on this year’s draft by trading two first-rounders and a fifth-rounder to move up from No. 27 to No. 14. Also, Davenport is considered a bit of a raw developmental prospect coming from the University of Texas-San Antonio, though he was projected to go around this spot in the draft. -- Mike Triplett

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Why they did it: As dominant as the Raiders' offensive line has shown it can be, there is a weakness at right tackle, and Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn will turn 35 on Friday. Miller is a fourth-year junior who was the Bruins’ starter at right tackle in 2016, before moving to left tackle last season to protect Josh Rosen’s blind side. Tom Cable, the former Raiders coach who is returning to Oakland under Jon Gruden as the offensive line coach, is absolutely digging this pick -- even if Miller is more of a project than a Day 1 starter -- especially with division rival Denver adding Bradley Chubb.

Biggest question: The Raiders signed Breno Giacomini in free agency, a year after drafting David Sharpe, two years after drafting Vadal Alexander. So who goes? -- Paul Gutierrez

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Why they did it: Edmunds, who was considered by some to be a top-10 talent in the draft, was slipping down the board. Buffalo traded one of its two third-round picks (No. 65) and the No. 22 pick to move up six spots to No. 16, where they ended Edmunds’ fall. They also acquired a fifth-round pick (No. 154) from Baltimore. Edmunds is a long, athletic linebacker who can play several spots. He projects to start somewhere in the Bills’ 4-3 depending on how they shuffle players around.

Biggest question: The Bills began the day with six picks in the first three rounds, the product of several trades since last year that gave them some of the most draft capital in the league. They used almost all of that capital to trade up for Edmunds and quarterback Josh Allen. Barring further trades, that leaves Buffalo with an 80-selection gap until their next pick, No. 96 in the third round. That is a big gap for a team that could use help at several positions. -- Mike Rodak

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Why they did it: The Chargers lost safety Tre Boston in free agency and had one of the best athletes in the draft slip to No. 17 in James. The Bolts have been looking for a long-term answer at the safety position since Eric Weddle left at the end of the 2015 season and appear to have their answer.

Biggest question: James will be tabbed to play a Kam Chancellor-type role in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme. However, Jahleel Addae already fills that position for the Chargers at strong safety, so it will be interesting to see if James can play some free safety. James worked out with one of Bradley’s former players, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, during the lead-up to the draft. -- Eric D. Williams

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Why they did it: They needed big-time help in the secondary. Yes, they signed veterans Tramon Williams and Davon House in free agency. But after trading 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall to the Browns last month, they had a void in the secondary even after they drafted cornerback Kevin King with their top overall pick last year (No. 33 overall).

Biggest question: Is Alexander tall enough? He measured just 5-foot-10¼ at the scouting combine. Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf had a rule that he wouldn’t take a DB under 5-11 after he made the mistake of taking Terrell Buckley (5-10) with his very first pick as the Packers GM in 1992. New GM Brian Gutekunst, who was hired by Wolf, wasn’t scared away by Alexander’s height after trading back from No. 14 overall, where he had the chance to take Marcus Davenport, Tremaine Edmunds or Derwin James. -- Rob Demovsky

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Why they did it: The Cowboys lost Anthony Hitchens in free agency to Kansas City. Sean Lee has an injury history. Jaylon Smith is a mystery with his health. Vander Esch can play all three linebacker spots, but should get a look first at middle linebacker.

Biggest question: The Cowboys used a second-round pick on Smith in 2016, knowing he would need a redshirt year. He played in every game a year ago in an incredible comeback from a serious knee injury. The Cowboys have said they expect him to take a big jump in 2018, but is a position switch in the cards for him? -- Todd Archer

Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Why they did it: The Lions wanted to protect Matthew Stafford, which led to the offensive line and center Frank Ragnow from Arkansas. That’ll mean Graham Glasgow is going to be at guard, but this is a stunning pick from Bob Quinn.

Biggest question: Sure, the Lions needed interior offensive line help, but defense has been the bigger issue. This one is a very surprising pick, considering Harold Landry, Taven Bryan and Rashaan Evans were on the board. -- Michael Rothstein