Crying babies, home runs and dancing after Baker Mayfield goes to the Browns

The rumors began early on draft day. The Cleveland Browns were seriously considering drafting Baker Mayfield.
After a round of boos, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Browns were selecting the mercurial, controversial and always entertaining Heisman Trophy winner.
The moment @bakermayfield knew he was going No. 1 pic.twitter.com/hiZOgoPfsU— ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2018
"Hey - let me ask you a question ... you want to be the first pick in the draft?" pic.twitter.com/Ll6z5UiVej— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018
Here are some of the best reactions:
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Mayfield throughout his OU career, offered his congratulations.
Congrats, Bake! You'll always have a home here - #OUDNA #BakerMayfield pic.twitter.com/WjGRQjs3bf— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) April 27, 2018
But this baby wasn’t happy.
And with the #firstpick of the #2018NFLDraft the #ClevelandBrowns select... #bakermayfield #NFLDraft18 #DraftDay #Browns #BrownsDraft #imsuchababyCausetheBrownsmakemecry #firstworldfirstpickproblems pic.twitter.com/KmTwQTW0nw— Gregg Podraza (@TheDorkofTweets) April 27, 2018
The city of Cleveland had a bit of a mixed reaction.
At Progressive Field, about the time the Browns were making their pick, the Indians’ Yonder Alonso hit a towering homer.
Almost hit this one to ... Mayfield.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/Uk2cCtya67— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 27, 2018
But, the pick comes with an existential crisis for Ohioans. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield shredded Ohio State, in Columbus, then planted an OU flag at midfield of The Horseshoe.
Those Ohio State fans, who, as Browns fans, will now have to pull for Baker Mayfield...— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 27, 2018
Planting another flag in Ohio... #BakerMayfield pic.twitter.com/EGeXlYYkF8— Tim Rozzell (@tim_rozzell) April 27, 2018
In the end, there was a lot to celebrate.
mood. pic.twitter.com/08RXfZYYry— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018
The Browns also selected Ohio State corner Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick.