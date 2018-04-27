Crying babies, home runs and dancing after Baker Mayfield goes to the Browns

Field Yates breaks down Cleveland's selection of Heisman winner Baker Mayfield with the top overall pick. (0:53)

The rumors began early on draft day. The Cleveland Browns were seriously considering drafting Baker Mayfield.

After a round of boos, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Browns were selecting the mercurial, controversial and always entertaining Heisman Trophy winner.

The moment @bakermayfield knew he was going No. 1 pic.twitter.com/hiZOgoPfsU — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2018

"Hey - let me ask you a question ... you want to be the first pick in the draft?" pic.twitter.com/Ll6z5UiVej — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018

Here are some of the best reactions:

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Mayfield throughout his OU career, offered his congratulations.

But this baby wasn’t happy.

The city of Cleveland had a bit of a mixed reaction.

At Progressive Field, about the time the Browns were making their pick, the Indians’ Yonder Alonso hit a towering homer.

But, the pick comes with an existential crisis for Ohioans. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield shredded Ohio State, in Columbus, then planted an OU flag at midfield of The Horseshoe.

Those Ohio State fans, who, as Browns fans, will now have to pull for Baker Mayfield... — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 27, 2018

In the end, there was a lot to celebrate.

The Browns also selected Ohio State corner Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick.