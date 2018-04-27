        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Crying babies, home runs and dancing after Baker Mayfield goes to the Browns

          play
          Yates: Mayfield 'becomes the face' of the Browns (0:53)

          Field Yates breaks down Cleveland's selection of Heisman winner Baker Mayfield with the top overall pick. (0:53)

          10:28 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          The rumors began early on draft day. The Cleveland Browns were seriously considering drafting Baker Mayfield.

          After a round of boos, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Browns were selecting the mercurial, controversial and always entertaining Heisman Trophy winner.

          Here are some of the best reactions:

          Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Mayfield throughout his OU career, offered his congratulations.

          But this baby wasn’t happy.

          The city of Cleveland had a bit of a mixed reaction.

          At Progressive Field, about the time the Browns were making their pick, the Indians’ Yonder Alonso hit a towering homer.

          But, the pick comes with an existential crisis for Ohioans. It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield shredded Ohio State, in Columbus, then planted an OU flag at midfield of The Horseshoe.

          In the end, there was a lot to celebrate.

          The Browns also selected Ohio State corner Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick.

