All the fresh looks: First-round draft picks get their numbers

Baker Mayfield explains what he is most anxious to prove and what he enjoyed about the draft process. (0:38)

Mayfield happy to share his story with Browns during draft process (0:38)

Look good, play good. That’s what they say.

The first-round draft picks are being fitted for new uniforms with their new teams and many are getting different numbers than what they wore in college.

Here’s a look at some of the first-rounders and their new jerseys:

Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen (wore No. 3 at UCLA)

QB @josh3rosen wont' have to change his handle.



He'll be wearing No. 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7cVNMdv7np — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 27, 2018

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley (wore No. 3 at Alabama)

Baltimore Ravens

Hayden Hurst (wore No. 81 at South Carolina)

Lamar Jackson (wore No. 8 at Louisville)

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen (wore No. 17 at Wyoming)

Tremaine Edmunds (wore No. 49 at Virginia Tech)

Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore (wore No. 1 at Maryland)

.@D_FUNCH helping the rookie stunt a little bit pic.twitter.com/shnY6SNABn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 27, 2018

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield (wore No. 6 in college)

"I haven't picked a jersey since high school."@bakermayfield picks his number: pic.twitter.com/eP6A228zbz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018

Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch (wore No. 38 at Boise State)

Already got the Leighton Vander Esch jerseys for sale at The Star pic.twitter.com/jl67nUxZtu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2018

Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander (wore No. 10 at Louisville)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan (wore No. 93 at Florida)

Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James (wore No. 3 at Florida State)

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Hughes (wore No. 19 at UCF)

Oakland Raiders

Kolton Miller (wore No. 77 at UCLA)

San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey (wore No. 68 at Notre Dame)

The rookie will wear No. 69. pic.twitter.com/FDCaP0ibmy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 27, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea (wore No. 50 at Washington)

Tennessee Titans

Rashaan Evans (wore No. 32 at Alabama)