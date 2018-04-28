All the fresh looks: First-round draft picks get their numbers

Look good, play good. That’s what they say.
The first-round draft picks are being fitted for new uniforms with their new teams and many are getting different numbers than what they wore in college.
Here’s a look at some of the first-rounders and their new jerseys:
Josh Rosen (wore No. 3 at UCLA)
QB @josh3rosen wont' have to change his handle.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 27, 2018
He'll be wearing No. 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7cVNMdv7np
Calvin Ridley (wore No. 3 at Alabama)
#Godwantsmetoball🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pZDfCu7yLp— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) April 27, 2018
Hayden Hurst (wore No. 81 at South Carolina)
Lamar Jackson (wore No. 8 at Louisville)
BALTIMORE!! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/m38IqdWhSM— Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) April 27, 2018
Welcome to the Baltimore @Ravens, Lamar Jackson! 🙌@Lj_era8 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ilZ3nHUGcW— NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2018
Josh Allen (wore No. 17 at Wyoming)
Tremaine Edmunds (wore No. 49 at Virginia Tech)
17 and 49.— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 27, 2018
Coming to New Era Field this fall. #JoshAllen #TremaineEdmunds pic.twitter.com/pfeeDNOZcT
D.J. Moore (wore No. 1 at Maryland)
.@D_FUNCH helping the rookie stunt a little bit pic.twitter.com/shnY6SNABn— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 27, 2018
Baker Mayfield (wore No. 6 in college)
"I haven't picked a jersey since high school."@bakermayfield picks his number: pic.twitter.com/eP6A228zbz— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018
Leighton Vander Esch (wore No. 38 at Boise State)
Already got the Leighton Vander Esch jerseys for sale at The Star pic.twitter.com/jl67nUxZtu— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2018
Jaire Alexander (wore No. 10 at Louisville)
2️⃣3️⃣#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uoVcacoex9— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2018
Taven Bryan (wore No. 93 at Florida)
Derwin James (wore No. 3 at Florida State)
Mike Hughes (wore No. 19 at UCF)
Welcome to the family, @_Bigmikee1! pic.twitter.com/EcOIHXO3Yw— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 27, 2018
Kolton Miller (wore No. 77 at UCLA)
Tackle Kolton Miller: "I Felt Really Blessed" #Raiders https://t.co/OmpSeJT9WL pic.twitter.com/9r27aiPY4X— Raiders Report (@raiders_fanly) April 27, 2018
Mike McGlinchey (wore No. 68 at Notre Dame)
The rookie will wear No. 69. pic.twitter.com/FDCaP0ibmy— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 27, 2018
Vita Vea (wore No. 50 at Washington)
Vea will wear #50!
Rashaan Evans (wore No. 32 at Alabama)
Rashaan Evans said he has not slept at all since being drafted by the Titans last night. #TitanUp #NFLDraft— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 27, 2018
Press Conference Highlights 😴 » https://t.co/jA2I17y7Gz pic.twitter.com/KTrSp5fZve