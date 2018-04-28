        <
          NFL Nation

          All the fresh looks: First-round draft picks get their numbers

          Mayfield happy to share his story with Browns during draft process (0:38)

          Baker Mayfield explains what he is most anxious to prove and what he enjoyed about the draft process. (0:38)

          8:24 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Look good, play good. That’s what they say.

          The first-round draft picks are being fitted for new uniforms with their new teams and many are getting different numbers than what they wore in college.

          Here’s a look at some of the first-rounders and their new jerseys:

          Arizona Cardinals

          Josh Rosen (wore No. 3 at UCLA)

          Atlanta Falcons

          Calvin Ridley (wore No. 3 at Alabama)

          Baltimore Ravens

          Hayden Hurst (wore No. 81 at South Carolina)

          Lamar Jackson (wore No. 8 at Louisville)

          Buffalo Bills

          Josh Allen (wore No. 17 at Wyoming)

          Tremaine Edmunds (wore No. 49 at Virginia Tech)

          Carolina Panthers

          D.J. Moore (wore No. 1 at Maryland)

          Cleveland Browns

          Baker Mayfield (wore No. 6 in college)

          Dallas Cowboys

          Leighton Vander Esch (wore No. 38 at Boise State)

          Green Bay Packers

          Jaire Alexander (wore No. 10 at Louisville)

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Taven Bryan (wore No. 93 at Florida)

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Derwin James (wore No. 3 at Florida State)

          Minnesota Vikings

          Mike Hughes (wore No. 19 at UCF)

          Oakland Raiders

          Kolton Miller (wore No. 77 at UCLA)

          San Francisco 49ers

          Mike McGlinchey (wore No. 68 at Notre Dame)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Vita Vea (wore No. 50 at Washington)

          Tennessee Titans

          Rashaan Evans (wore No. 32 at Alabama)

