Updated NFL depth charts for all 32 teams

With the draft and free agency in the rear-view mirror, rosters are largely set for the 2018 season. So how has your team's depth chart changed after all the additions and departures? NFL Nation takes a look at all 32.

AFC EAST

Josh Allen begins his career at No. 3 on the depth chart, but how long can AJ McCarron keep the No. 7 overall pick on the sideline? Read more from Mike Rodak.

The Dolphins didn't draft a quarterback, which means they are counting on Ryan Tannehill, who is returning from a lost season to lead an offense with several new starters. Read more from Mike Rodak.

While top draft picks Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel figure in the Patriots' immediate plans, eyes will be on seventh-round QB Danny Etling to see if he is worthy of a roster spot. Read more from Mike Reiss.

The Jets still have four quarterbacks and 13 cornerbacks on the roster, but the fiercest competition could be at wide receiver. Read more from Rich Cimini.

AFC NORTH

Michael Crabtree and first-round pick Hayden Hurst highlight a wave of new targets for quarterback Joe Flacco. Read more from Jamison Hensley.

First-round pick Billy Price, who could be a starter from Week 1, headlines a group of rookies aiming to make an impact early on. Read more from Katherine Terrell.

The QB position has undergone a complete overhaul from 2017. Baker Mayfield, the draft's first overall pick, will play only if he forces his way on the field with his performance and production. Read more from Pat McManamon.

The addition of third-round pick Mason Rudolph creates an interesting competition on the quarterback depth chart behind Ben Roethlisberger. Read more from Jeremy Fowler.

AFC SOUTH

Free-agent addition Tyrann Mathieu gives the Texans a playmaker for the back end of a defense that features a ferocious pass rush when everyone is healthy. Read more from Sarah Barshop.

The Colts have struggled to protect their QBs recently, but the hope is that first-round pick Quenton Nelson and better health will alleviate the issue. Read more from Mike Wells.

The Jaguars brought in three new starters -- Andrew Norwell, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Donte Moncrief -- to boost an attack that relies heavily on running back Leonard Fournette. Read more from Mike DiRocco.

The Titans gave their linebackers an infusion of rookie talent by selecting Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry early in the draft. Read more from Cameron Wolfe.

AFC WEST

While the QB depth chart looks settled, there should be intense competition at wide receiver and on the defensive line. Read more from Jeff Legwold.

The Chiefs have moved on from several longtime stars since last season began, but no unit has seen more turnover than the quarterbacks. Read more from Adam Teicher.

After strengthening the roster this offseason, the Chargers look deepest at receiver, defensive line and in the secondary, but depth on the offensive line is a concern. Read more from Eric D. Williams.

The Raiders are going to rely on a veteran RB group led by Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin -- and if Martin still has something in the tank, this duo could be reminiscent of Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kaufman. Read more from Paul Gutierrez.

NFC EAST

The Cowboys are hoping a committee approach at wide receiver can help offset the void created by releasing Dez Bryant. Read more from Todd Archer.

The Giants are counting on Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick, and a reinforced offensive line to change the way their offense operates. Read more from Jordan Raanan.

Look for plenty of two-TE sets and matchup problems if Dallas Goedert, the team's second-round pick, transitions well to the pro game. Read more from Tim McManus.

With the additions of Alex Smith and Derrius Guice, the offense will have a much different look in 2018. Read more from John Keim.

NFC NORTH

Allen Robinson highlights a new-look group of pass-catchers at the disposal of QB Mitchell Trubisky. Read more from Jeff Dickerson.

Matt Patricia's first offseason as Lions coach will see a lot of competition, as there are many starting spots -- particularly on the defensive line -- that are up for grabs. Read more from Michael Rothstein.

As the Packers emerge from the draft, one of the biggest questions they'll face is how they are going to distribute running back carries among Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. Read more from Rob Demovsky.

Now that the QB situation is squared away, the biggest question marks revolve around the interior of the offensive line. Read more from Courtney Cronin.

NFC SOUTH

The pecking order at wide receiver starts with Julio Jones, but adding first-round pick Calvin Ridley and free-agent pickup Justin Bethel to the mix behind Jones will shake things up. Read more from Vaughn McClure.

While the Panthers keep their eyes open for depth at the running back position, there are a few options on the roster to consider, starting with Cameron Artis-Payne. Read more from David Newton.

New Orleans added talent to every level of its defense this offseason as it pushes to get over the hump in the NFC. Read more from Mike Triplett.

The Buccaneers made some hefty investments on both lines that should pay off, especially for a pass rush that struggled last season. Read more from Jenna Laine.

NFC WEST

The Cardinals' QB present is Sam Bradford. But if (when?) he gets hurt, it's likely that they bypass backup Mike Glennon for the QB of the future: rookie Josh Rosen. Read more from Josh Weinfuss.

The Rams must replace more than half of their starters on defense from 2017, but newcomers Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have L.A. buzzing. Read more from Alden Gonzalez.

While the offense looks steady with Jimmy Garoppolo leading the way, the team's defense has numerous questions, including at middle linebacker. Read more from Nick Wagoner.

No position group on Seattle's roster will look more different than the defensive line, where third-round pick Rasheem Green figures to compete for a starting spot. Read more from Brady Henderson.