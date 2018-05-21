NFL OTAs roll call: Brady, Gronk among stars skipping workouts

Organized team activities have begun across the NFL and will continue for the next few weeks.

While OTAs are not mandatory, some notable players are attending while others are sitting out this spring. All players are expected to show up for mandatory minicamp, which is being held by some teams June 5-7 and others June 12-14.

Here's a rundown of key players missing and key players attending OTAs:

Not on hand: WR Julio Jones

Impact on team: Big deal

Reaction: Word circulated to ESPN more than a month ago that Jones wanted a pay raise based on receivers such as Antonio Brown and Mike Evans surpassing him in average per year. But Jones is not a malcontent, so he’s not likely to publicly lobby for a new deal or be a distraction to the team. Yes, Jones is worth more than $14.25 million per year with three years left on the deal. And as one NFC executive said over the weekend, “If Matt Ryan is getting $30 million per year, Julio Jones damn sure should be getting at least $20 million per year because he’s their best player.” This will become a bigger issue if Jones skips mandatory minicamp in June and then the start of training camp. Based on how much the Falcons value Jones, the guess is they’ll find a creative way to meet his desires. Jones has to collect now because unlike Ryan, he won’t be getting that huge deal at age 33. -- Vaughn McClure

Not on hand: DT Aaron Donald

Impact on team: Big deal

Reaction: Donald was named the Defensive Player of the Year last season despite not participating in the offseason program and training camp because of contract negotiations. A year later, Donald enters the fifth season of his rookie deal with a new contract still not in place. His absence will impact the development of a defensive line that now includes Ndamukong Suh. -- Lindsey Thiry

Not on hand: QB Tom Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski

Impact on team: Big deal

Reaction: It’s a big deal in the context of this being the first time I can recall Brady staying away from voluntary OTAs for non-injury reasons, and how he’s spoken in the past about how it’s a time to build a foundation and trust with his pass-catchers. At the same time, no one should doubt come the start late July and training camp that everyone will be aligned with the same goal in mind: Putting in the work to vie for another Super Bowl title. -- Mike Reiss

Not on hand: RB Mark Ingram

Impact on team: Big deal

Reaction: I hesitated to call this a big deal because it probably won’t affect Ingram’s on-field performance too much once he returns from a four-game suspension in October. He is expected to participate in the Saints’ mandatory three-day minicamp in June and, presumably, he will also show up for training camp, since that is mandatory. But it’s a significant development because it’s a surprising one. Although Ingram, 28, is heading into the final year of his contract and recently switched agents, it’s hard to picture what his endgame is here. It’s impossible to imagine the Saints will re-sign Ingram to a lucrative long-term extension while he is holding out from camp and facing a four-game suspension to start the season -- especially since they already have another No. 1 running back in last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Alvin Kamara. So unless Ingram is simply trying to avoid injury, it feels like this could create a divide between player and team. And it seems even more likely that this could be Ingram’s last year in New Orleans after he has been a core player for much of the past seven years. -- Mike Triplett

On hand: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Impact on team: Big deal

Reaction: Beckham is doing everything in his power to prove to the Giants that they can trust him and he’s worthy of a significant financial investment. He’s now been at the start of OTAs, minicamp and the start of the offseason workout program. Now he’s hoping the Giants start seriously negotiating that new long-term deal he so desperately desires. Beckham’s also not falling behind learning the new offense.

Not on hand: DT Damon Harrison

Impact on team: Not a big deal

Reaction: It’s not a big deal for now but it’s definitely worth noting. Coach Pat Shurmur wanted all his players at OTAs and around this spring to learn the new offensive and defensive schemes. Shrumur said he’s aware of Harrison’s absence and they’ll “leave it at that.” But it’s definitely something worth monitoring moving forward considering Harrison ended last season as the team’s defensive captain and is among the team’s highest-paid players. -- Jordan Raanan

Not on hand: LB Reuben Foster

Impact on team: Not a big deal

Reaction: Foster has been away from the team throughout the offseason program as he awaits resolution to his pending legal issues. Clarity could come Wednesday when a Santa Clara County judge is expected to rule on which, if any, of the three felony charges (including two related to domestic violence) against him will move forward to a jury trial. Obviously, Foster’s legal issues are a big deal. From a team and football perspective, Foster’s absence doesn’t help, especially because he’s expected to take on more communication responsibilities in the defense in 2018. But there’s plenty of time left to acclimate if his legal situation is cleared up soon. In the meantime, the Niners can give valuable reps to young players such as rookie Fred Warner. -- Nick Wagoner