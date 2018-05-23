NFL players, coaches and owners react to national anthem policy

NFL owners have approved a national anthem policy that requires players to stand if they are on the field during the performance but gives them the option to remain in the locker room if they prefer, it was announced Wednesday.

Here is reaction from around the league:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor: "To make a decision that strong, you would hope that the players have input on it. But obviously not. So we have to deal with it as players, for good or a bad thing. At the end of the day they call the shots, make the rules, so that’s what we have to abide by. I think the main thing out of all of it is that each ballclub is having open communication with the players and ownership about the issues that are going on in the community and trying to change it. I know that (the Browns) and even the team that I came from in Buffalo, they have been proactive about the situation and trying to do things in the community. So I think that should be the focus now and hopefully it is moving forward."

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: "I was proud of my team last year. They stood for the anthem. I think it’s important that we stand for the anthem. I think it’s important that we represent our country the right way, the flag the right way. I probably shouldn’t get on a tangent, right? But a lot of people have died for that flag and that flag represents our country and what we stand for. I think that’s important. I’ll stop there."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee: "This team did a good job last year staying unified, understanding that we’re teammates and brothers and that we have to respect each other’s opinions and that they’re going to be different and that we’re not always going to agree. ... On anthem issue wasn’t a big deal last year after debate before the Arizona game – I think we did all get on the same page. I think Mr. Jones did a great job leading to that and understanding that we took a knee for social injustice and at the same time we stood for the anthem."

Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger safety: “I didn’t know about it. I don’t get into none of that. To each his own with that. You want to stand out, stand out; you want to stand in, stand in but everyone should have their right.”

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last season, were among teams that had players protest during the national anthem. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson said to Newsday: “If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines."

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy: “We’ll talk it through. From what I was told there were no issues with this team last year, which is great. We’ll communicate it, we’ll talk it out and we’ll make sure we’re listening to everybody and trying to do the right thing as much as we can. I know it’s a touchy subject but I feel confident we’ll do it together.”

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe: "That’s probably the best way to do it, the NBA has been doing it for 20 years and they haven’t had an issue, right? ... I’m going to stand for the national anthem, I think I’ve made that clear so whatever anybody else wants to do that’s their decision, they have a right to their opinion, they can do whatever they want."

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan: "We all want the same thing -- respect for our nation and the flag, the focus on our game and a pledge to advancing social justice that will be absolute and stand the test of time. I believe we’re closer to that today, and I know that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be committed to those ideals this season and into the future."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: "I’m glad they came to an agreement in some form or another, I’ll be out there standing."

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry: "I’ve always taken that time anyway to pray and I’ve always respected the flag so that really has nothing to do with me."

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman: “[President Donald Trump speaking out and more players protesting] happened … but I don’t know if that’s still going to take place or what’s going to happen. Who knows? I don’t.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: "I feel like I'm not an owner ... yet, so I can't make none of those rules. I've just got to abide by them. It's still a business at the end of the day so it is what it is."

Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho: “I don't think anything really changes at this point. Right? Obviously, NFLPA goes back and says, 'OK, what do we do now? As a union, what do we do? How will we respond?' But, to be honest, I think a lot of players are happy about the conversations that are happening. So the protest served their purpose.”

Broncos center Matt Paradis: “I can speak for myself, I’ll be out there, standing for the anthem, when it comes to the team policy, that’s something as a team we’ll have to get into that. The union, the same thing, we’ll have to consult with them. ... The owners, they are the employers, so if they want to create a stipulation, we’ll take it from there.’’