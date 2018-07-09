NFL Nation predicts: The best 2018 newcomer in all eight divisions

Damien Woody joins First Take to decide if Jalen Ramsey is right in saying Jimmy Garoppolo is "not yet" worthy of a spot in the NFL Top 100 list. (1:50)

The NFL season is officially two months away, so it seems like a good time to start predicting what to expect in 2018.

ESPN's NFL Nation will answer a series of questions this week, breaking down the league division by division.

Monday's question:

Who is best newcomer in the division?

AFC East: The votes are split between two rookies -- Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick -- and an old pro. Dolphins running back Frank Gore, 35, is the NFL's oldest running back and ranks fifth all time in career rushing yards. Whether he plays a major role in a backfield that also includes Kenyan Drake and 2018 fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage remains to be seen, but Gore has posted 12 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Read more.

NFC East: New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley and Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will both make a big impact. But Barkley was the No. 2 pick for a reason. And running back is a position where rookies can make an immediate impact. Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette each topped 1,000 yards rushing last season. Ezekiel Elliott had 1,994 total yards and 16 touchdowns as a rookie. Barkley is going to make an immediate impact with the Giants, maybe even more as a receiver than runner. Read more.

AFC North: The votes are split four ways in this division. Two Browns players -- receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor -- were in the mix. The Browns gave Landry a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension after trading with the Dolphins for him in March. Taylor has been a reliable player who does not turn the ball over and a breath of professionalism since he joined the Browns, winning over teammates and coaches alike with his competitiveness and work ethic. Read more.

Saquon Barkley could do more damage in the passing game than he does running the ball. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

NFC North: The answer here, though not unanimous, was the biggest free-agent fish of the offseason. Quarterback Kirk Cousins joins the Minnesota Vikings, who signed him to win a Super Bowl. The Vikings were close last season, advancing to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles. He's thrown for more than 4,000 yards for three straight seasons and has been over 64 percent passing during that span. He's also thrown at least 25 touchdown passes each year since 2015. Read more.

AFC South: Safety Tyrann Mathieu is the pick here. The Texans signed the former All-Pro safety, who's coming off the healthiest of his first five NFL seasons. The Texans will start Mathieu at safety and allow him to focus on the position -- something he has said he didn't really have the chance to do in Arizona. He also gives them versatility, because he's capable of roving to play multiple positions such as cornerback or nickel linebacker if needed. Read more.

NFC South: The votes are split four ways in this division. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is among the picks, as he moves from the Falcons to the Panthers. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired for a third-round pick from the New York Giants, is also intriguing. Read more.

AFC West: The Denver Broncos had their first losing season since 2010 in 2017. The failure came largely at the quarterback position, where they started Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch last season. They looked to stabilize the position by acquiring Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC title game last season, in free agency. They hope Keenum can build on a career year where he had highs in passing yards (3,547), passing touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (67.6). Read more.

NFC West: Here's a hint: He came over in a trade with the New England Patriots and proceeded to win his first five starts, to take the San Francisco 49ers from one win to six for the season. Jimmy Garoppolo’s impact on the Niners went beyond just the offense, as the team’s defense also improved after his arrival (it was on the field much less because the offense was getting first downs consistently). Read more.