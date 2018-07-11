'Got cut and I'm a 93': Players react to their Madden ratings

NFL rookies Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and other high-profile rookies react to the ratings they received on EA Sports Madden 19. (1:34)

Clearly, it’s not just a game.

NFL players are not only aware of how Madden NFL 19 ranks them, but they have salty reactions that spill onto social media.

This week, several Pro Bowlers have weighed in on their place in the ranking system, which rates players from zero to 100.

Madden’s reach is undeniable among players who often man the controllers and compete against each other.

Take All-Pro Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, who was diplomatic about his Pro Bowl snub during the regular season but called his 88 Madden rating a "joke" on Twitter.

And don’t get linebacker Ryan Shazier started about being left out of the top-13-rated linebackers in the game.

Most top-shelf players don’t expect to make a Madden cover, but they do want the game to keep it 100 when it comes to their scale. -- Jeremy Fowler

This is one of the most disrespectful things I seen a a long time. @EAMaddenNFL what did I do to deserve this?? pic.twitter.com/1RJuN58xnB — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) July 11, 2018

Seahawks teammates and twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin debate which one really should have the faster speed rating in Madden.

Tyrann Mathieu, a former Pro Bowler who is starting over with the Texans after the Cardinals cut him in March, was puzzled by his path considering his rating.

Damn I got cut and I'm a 93. https://t.co/k6l8oQKIiy — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 10, 2018

Some players took their rating in stride, which is pretty easy to do when you're Todd Gurley.

It's just a video game all good??????? https://t.co/1XMNk4DnEL — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 11, 2018

Bears guard Kyle Long showed the poise of a veteran when learning of his Madden rating.

I used to trip on my madden rating but EA don't cut the check so I ain't even getting caught up in it pic.twitter.com/xJSLiITY4c — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) July 10, 2018

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson doesn't have much use for his rating, whether it's good or bad.

I honestly don't even know why I look at my rating on Madden. I just edit myself to 99 & I switch my position to RB every year ??????. Natural running back ?? — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) July 11, 2018

Defensive end is loaded with high-rating talent, and Cam Heyward, who led the Steelers with 12 sacks last season, isn't buying his number.

What a joke — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 10, 2018

Veteran Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap and second-year Cardinals safety Budda Baker expressed their disappointment succinctly.

What's my madden Rating? I don't play video games? — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) July 10, 2018

Texans tight end Stephen Anderson viewed his rating as motivation.

Lol I gotta do better....gotta get my ratings up @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/J8a2PV0gv7 — Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) July 11, 2018

What about the long-snappers? That's what the Seahawks' Tyler Ott and his modest 47 rating would like to know.