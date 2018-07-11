        <
          'Got cut and I'm a 93': Players react to their Madden ratings

          Mayfield, Barkley, other rookies react to Madden 19 ratings (1:34)

          NFL rookies Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and other high-profile rookies react to the ratings they received on EA Sports Madden 19. (1:34)

          7:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Clearly, it’s not just a game.

          NFL players are not only aware of how Madden NFL 19 ranks them, but they have salty reactions that spill onto social media.

          This week, several Pro Bowlers have weighed in on their place in the ranking system, which rates players from zero to 100.

          Madden’s reach is undeniable among players who often man the controllers and compete against each other.

          Take All-Pro Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, who was diplomatic about his Pro Bowl snub during the regular season but called his 88 Madden rating a "joke" on Twitter.

          And don’t get linebacker Ryan Shazier started about being left out of the top-13-rated linebackers in the game.

          Most top-shelf players don’t expect to make a Madden cover, but they do want the game to keep it 100 when it comes to their scale. -- Jeremy Fowler

          Seahawks teammates and twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin debate which one really should have the faster speed rating in Madden.

          Tyrann Mathieu, a former Pro Bowler who is starting over with the Texans after the Cardinals cut him in March, was puzzled by his path considering his rating.

          Some players took their rating in stride, which is pretty easy to do when you're Todd Gurley.

          Bears guard Kyle Long showed the poise of a veteran when learning of his Madden rating.

          Ravens safety Tony Jefferson doesn't have much use for his rating, whether it's good or bad.

          Defensive end is loaded with high-rating talent, and Cam Heyward, who led the Steelers with 12 sacks last season, isn't buying his number.

          Veteran Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap and second-year Cardinals safety Budda Baker expressed their disappointment succinctly.

          Texans tight end Stephen Anderson viewed his rating as motivation.

          What about the long-snappers? That's what the Seahawks' Tyler Ott and his modest 47 rating would like to know.

