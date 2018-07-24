        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Todd Gurley's deal grabs attention of Le'Veon Bell, other NFL stars

          4:40 PM ET
          • Jonathan Hudec

          Word of Todd Gurley's new four-year contract extension has spread across the NFL universe. Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell, who hopes to get a new deal of his own, took notice but he wasn't the only one. Plenty of other NFL stars had something to say about Gurley's payday.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

          Jared Goff, QB, Rams

          David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

          Mark Ingram II, RB, Saints

          Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

          Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

          Steven Jackson, former Rams RB

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices