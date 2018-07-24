Todd Gurley's deal grabs attention of Le'Veon Bell, other NFL stars

Word of Todd Gurley's new four-year contract extension has spread across the NFL universe. Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell, who hopes to get a new deal of his own, took notice but he wasn't the only one. Plenty of other NFL stars had something to say about Gurley's payday.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
????????? yeah todd https://t.co/To0v91y9T7— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018
lol and ppl thought I was trippin?...— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018
Jared Goff, QB, Rams
No one deserves it more...congrats @TG3II !!— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) July 24, 2018
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
Congrats my dude @TG3II .....RBs makin moves 👀😎 https://t.co/ITXvGRdWn3— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) July 24, 2018
Mark Ingram II, RB, Saints
My dawg gave em dat hometown discount!!! EARNED DAT?? @TG3II https://t.co/uoG2xt5TiW— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) July 24, 2018
Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles
???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/cbpsR7xX4h— Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) July 24, 2018
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
Just like that we back in action @TG3II https://t.co/PdVP7lPOJJ— 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2018
Steven Jackson, former Rams RB
Great to see Les Snead and the @RamsNFL front office prioritize the running game! To not only draft @TG3II early, but now lock him into a long term deal to ensure he continues to thrive as a Ram is huge! #STRB https://t.co/CRRJBhYOFz— Steven Jackson (@sj39) July 24, 2018