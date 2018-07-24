Todd Gurley's deal grabs attention of Le'Veon Bell, other NFL stars

Word of Todd Gurley's new four-year contract extension has spread across the NFL universe. Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell, who hopes to get a new deal of his own, took notice but he wasn't the only one. Plenty of other NFL stars had something to say about Gurley's payday.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Jared Goff, QB, Rams

No one deserves it more...congrats @TG3II !! — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) July 24, 2018

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

Mark Ingram II, RB, Saints

My dawg gave em dat hometown discount!!! EARNED DAT?? @TG3II https://t.co/uoG2xt5TiW — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) July 24, 2018

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Just like that we back in action @TG3II https://t.co/PdVP7lPOJJ — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2018

Steven Jackson, former Rams RB