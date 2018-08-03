        <
          NFL Nation

          Meet some of the NFL dads celebrating National Twins Day

          Twins Andersyn Kate and Finley Claire Rudolph have front-row seats to keep an eye on dad Kyle and his Vikings teammates. Courtesy Jordan Rudolph
          8:40 AM ET
          • Alisha MillerESPN.com

          The NFL has been trying to reach families with its "Football is Family" advertising campaign for several years now, but rarely is the focus on a certain segment: twins.

          Friday marks a celebration of "National Twins Day," and what better way to show the cuteness off than to highlight photos from a smattering of NFL players and their twin children.

          We obviously can't include every active NFL player and his set of twins, nor could we possibly go back and include retired players.

          There is a long list of notable former players who have double the fun, including: Michael Strahan, Kurt Warner and Brian Dawkins, who each have twin daughters; Curt Warner, Nick Folk, Paul McQuistan, DeAngelo Hall, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Chris Johnson, who have twin sons; and Rodney Peete, Peyton Manning, Donovan McNabb and Antonio Cromartie, who have boy-girl twins.

          Last but not least, there's NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his twin girls.

          Here's how our search among active players turned out:

          Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions quarterback

          Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints wide receiver

          Happy Birthday Ted and Kyrsten the big 8 enjoy the day

          A post shared by Ted Ginn jr (@tedginnjr_19) on

          Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle

          Happy Halloween!!

          A post shared by Gerald McCoy (@geraldini93) on

          Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons quarterback

          👶🏻👶🏻

          A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on

          Chris Hogan, New England Patriots wide receiver

          Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons running back

          What makes this heart beat ❤️

          A post shared by Tevin Coleman (@teco_raww26) on

          MarQueis Gray, Miami Dolphins tight end

          Happy Fathers Day #NFLDads

          A post shared by MarQueis Gray (@marqueisgray) on

          Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons kicker

          Bryant twin selfie #twins

          A post shared by Matt bryant (@kickerkicks3) on

          Josh Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback

          4 Brothers

          A post shared by Josh Robinson (@jrob_2one) on

          Orlando Scandrick, Washington Redskins cornerback

          👯

          A post shared by Orlando Scandrick #26 (@orlandoscandrick) on

          Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end

          Always a treat when the fam comes to camp. ❤️

          A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on

          Morris Claiborne, New York Jets cornerback

          IG Help me to wish my babies a happy first birthday 🎂 @jennclaiborne

          A post shared by moclaiborne24 (@moclaiborne24) on

          Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle

          W! + some post game love from the squad! Love this crew! #fambam #mysquad

          A post shared by Andrew Whitworth (@andrewwhitworth77) on

          Brandon Marshall, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

          Everything.. .

          A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on

          Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end

          #FootballisFamily and #FamilyisEverything!! #VikingsCamp

          A post shared by Kyle Rudolph (@kylerudolph82) on

