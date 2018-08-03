Meet some of the NFL dads celebrating National Twins Day

The NFL has been trying to reach families with its "Football is Family" advertising campaign for several years now, but rarely is the focus on a certain segment: twins.
Friday marks a celebration of "National Twins Day," and what better way to show the cuteness off than to highlight photos from a smattering of NFL players and their twin children.
We obviously can't include every active NFL player and his set of twins, nor could we possibly go back and include retired players.
There is a long list of notable former players who have double the fun, including: Michael Strahan, Kurt Warner and Brian Dawkins, who each have twin daughters; Curt Warner, Nick Folk, Paul McQuistan, DeAngelo Hall, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Chris Johnson, who have twin sons; and Rodney Peete, Peyton Manning, Donovan McNabb and Antonio Cromartie, who have boy-girl twins.
Last but not least, there's NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his twin girls.
Here's how our search among active players turned out:
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions quarterback
Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints wide receiver
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons quarterback
Chris Hogan, New England Patriots wide receiver
Got to experience something I'll never forget today! Having your family their to support you during camp, and my two amazing kids running on the field to see daddy after practice. My family makes so many sacrifices for me to play this game and I am so grateful for them! #chase #parker #family #squad #trainingcamp @ashleykayhogan #pats