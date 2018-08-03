Meet some of the NFL dads celebrating National Twins Day

The NFL has been trying to reach families with its "Football is Family" advertising campaign for several years now, but rarely is the focus on a certain segment: twins.

Friday marks a celebration of "National Twins Day," and what better way to show the cuteness off than to highlight photos from a smattering of NFL players and their twin children.

We obviously can't include every active NFL player and his set of twins, nor could we possibly go back and include retired players.

There is a long list of notable former players who have double the fun, including: Michael Strahan, Kurt Warner and Brian Dawkins, who each have twin daughters; Curt Warner, Nick Folk, Paul McQuistan, DeAngelo Hall, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Chris Johnson, who have twin sons; and Rodney Peete, Peyton Manning, Donovan McNabb and Antonio Cromartie, who have boy-girl twins.

Last but not least, there's NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his twin girls.

Here's how our search among active players turned out:

Happy Halloween!! A post shared by Gerald McCoy (@geraldini93) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

👶🏻👶🏻 A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Jun 7, 2018 at 3:25am PDT

Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons running back

What makes this heart beat ❤️ A post shared by Tevin Coleman (@teco_raww26) on May 21, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Happy Fathers Day #NFLDads A post shared by MarQueis Gray (@marqueisgray) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons kicker

Bryant twin selfie #twins A post shared by Matt bryant (@kickerkicks3) on Jan 31, 2015 at 3:54pm PST

Josh Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback

4 Brothers A post shared by Josh Robinson (@jrob_2one) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

👯 A post shared by Orlando Scandrick #26 (@orlandoscandrick) on Jan 26, 2016 at 5:03pm PST

Everything.. . A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:33pm PST

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end