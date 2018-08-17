Preseason Week 2 takeaways: Sam Darnold's first INT, Tom Brady's big night

Tom Brady's first drive of the preseason ends with a touchdown to Chris Hogan. His last pass of the day is a TD to James White. (0:49)

It's Week 2 of the NFL's preseason and we inch ever closer to the games that count. But there's plenty to glean: How did the rookies look? Who's making a push to be a starter? Who's carving out a spot on the final 53? Here's the biggest takeaway for each team.

The health of quarterback Nick Foles is the No. 1 issue for the Eagles coming off their preseason game against the Patriots. He left in the second quarter with what the team described as a shoulder strain. He grabbed his throwing arm after defensive end Adrian Clayborn hit him midthrow from his blindside. With Carson Wentz's status still up in the air for Week 1, the Eagles need Foles to be available. -- Tim McMananus

Tom Brady, at 41, looks like he picked up where he left off. Playing six drives in the first half, he led an opening touchdown drive and finished 19-of-26 for 172 yards, with two TDs and no interceptions. Meanwhile, perhaps more promising for the Patriots was the way they won one-on-one matchups in the pass rush, specifically with Adrian Clayborn (free-agent signing) and Derek Rivers (2017 third-round pick) picking up sacks. Rookie linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (fifth round, Purdue) continues to make a charge for more playing time. -- Mike Reiss

play 0:44 Foles leaves with injury after Pats' strip-sack TD Ja'Whaun Bentley picks up Nick Foles' fumble and returns it for a touchdown. Foles strains his shoulder on the play and does not return.

James Conner and James Washington look like the playmakers the Steelers need. Conner, who entered his second training camp in much better shape, showed off his conditioning with runs of 24 and 26 yards on back-to-back carries through the teeth of the Packers' defense and into the end zone. He has solidified his role as Le'Veon Bell's backup. Washington has a knack for the contested catches, winning twice over the top of Packers defenders for scores and finishing with 114 yards. He'll get game passes from Ben Roethlisberger soon enough. -- Jeremy Fowler

On a night when a couple of veterans made big plays -- Tramon Williams' pick-six and Jimmy Graham's touchdown catch -- just as encouraging was the emergence of a couple of young playmakers. Outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert, who spent most of his first two NFL seasons on the Packers' practice squad, recorded 2.5 sacks -- an indication that his late-season promotion to the roster was just the start of something big. Rookie second-round pick Josh Jackson flashed his athleticism on a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. For a defense in need of playmakers, Thursday's win was a move in that direction. -- Rob Demovsky

play 0:27 Darnold starts strong, but ends his day with INT Jason Witten breaks down Sam Darnold's nice start, until his first NFL interception puts a damper on his night.

Their quarterback situation is as unsettled as ever. Did someone say controversy? It was a mixed bag from Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater, setting up a fascinating decision for coach Todd Bowles at the end of the preseason. Frankly, Bridgewater looks like the best QB on the roster, but you can bet Darnold will get another chance to win the starting job. The rookie threw a red zone interception in an otherwise solid performance, but his inexperience jumped out on a few plays. Could the Jets trade Bridgewater? Anything is possible. -- Rich Cimini

The Redskins have focused hard on the defensive line the past two years -- and it should pay off this season. That's the big takeaway against the Jets. Rookie nose tackle Daron Payne, who has drawn rave reviews in training camp, showed his power in taking on double-teams and an ability to win a one-on-one matchup for a sack. Second-year lineman Jonathan Allen also made his presence felt with inside rushes. If these two stay healthy, they will make a big difference with the Redskins' defense. -- John Keim