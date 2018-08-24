Preseason Week 3 takeaways: Tyrod Taylor recovers, Foles flounders

Tyrod Taylor's fourth-down pass falls incomplete, and he lands on his left hand. He would leave, but return to the game later on. (0:25)

It's the NFL's annual dress rehearsal, Week 3 of the preseason. For most of the league, this is our only extended look at first-team units for both offense and defense. Who's standing out? Who's struggling? Who's making the team? Here's the biggest takeaway for each team.

play 1:30 Foles struggles mightily in preseason tune-up Nick Foles turns the ball over three times and stumbles in the end zone for a safety in Philadelphia's rough first half.

Coach Doug Pederson entered Thursday's preseason game hoping quarterback Nick Foles and the first-team offense would get going. He did not get his wish. Foles' rocky preseason continued. He is 16-of-26 for 171 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and two fumbles lost over parts of two games. He has been sacked six times. The defending champs have some things to iron out on offense between now and the opener against the Falcons on Sept. 6. -- Tim McManus

The Browns have reason to feel good about their quarterback situation exiting Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. Tyrod Taylor was able to return after sustaining a left hand injury in the first quarter and showed no ill effects. Rookie QB Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, made a number of quality NFL throws, including a dart through traffic to C.J. Board for 19 yards. His interception aside, Mayfield had an encouraging night overall. -- Tim McManus