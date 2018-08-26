The biggest injuries from NFL preseason Week 3

Evan Engram is sandwiched between two Jets defenders on an incompletion and leaves the game with a concussion. (0:22)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason was tough on tight ends, as both the Giants and the Lions suffered setbacks on Friday.

Here are the most important injuries that have occurred so far in the third week of preseason games:

WR Marqise Lee (knee)

Prognosis: Lee was carted off with a left knee injury when he was tackled by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee in the first quarter Saturday. Lee is the Jaguars' most experienced receiver, with 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons with the Jaguars. "Obviously it looked bad," coach Doug Marrone said after the game. "Doctors told me, 'Hey listen, we're not going to be able to know anything until tomorrow and we'll have more information tomorrow on it.'" -- Michael DiRocco

LB Harold Landry (ankle)

Prognosis: The Titans' second-round pick did not return after suffering an ankle injury early in the game. -- Turron Davenport

LB Reuben Foster (concussion)

Prognosis: Foster left with a concussion in the third quarter against the Colts on Saturday and did not return. Foster is suspended the first two games of the regular season but was a candidate to play in the preseason finale Thursday. That's almost certainly not going to happen now.

DB Jimmie Ward (quadriceps)

Prognosis: Ward was injured in the first half and did not return to the game. Injuries have been a consistent issue for Ward for most of his career and this one comes as he enters the last year of his contract. Ward's salary of more than $8 million is fully guaranteed for 2018, and though he's not expected to start, they need him healthy given his versatility and some of the other question marks they have in their secondary. -- Nick Wagoner

TE Jesse James (back)

Prognosis: Another tight end injury: James has a back contusion after going high for a Ben Roethlisberger pass and taking a hard fall. Coach Mike Tomlin doesn't know the severity of the injury. Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald has missed the entire preseason with a foot issue and Xavier Grimble underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his right thumb/wrist area. The Steelers could have all three -- or none -- for Week 1. -- Jeremy Fowler

Tight end Evan Engram (concussion)

Prognosis: Engram suffered a concussion in the second quarter when he was sandwiched by a pair of Jets after catching a pass. He looked woozy walking off the field and into the locker room, and now has 16 days to get healthy for the opener against the Jaguars. -- Jordan Raanan

Safety Shamarko Thomas (eye)

Prognosis: Thomas was taken to a local hospital after suffering an eye injury in the first half of Friday night's game. He was being evaluated for a possible detached retina and will undergo additional tests when the team returns to Denver. -- Jeff Legwold

Tight end Luke Willson (knee)

Prognosis: Willson suffered a knee injury against Tampa Bay and was ruled out for the game, according to reports. It's worth monitoring over the next week or so. -- Michael Rothstein

Right tackle Jeremiah Sirles (hamstring)

Prognosis: Sirles left in the first half and didn't return. Hamstring injuries can linger for weeks, and the Panthers already have lost three starting offensive linemen to injuries: right tackle Daryl Williams (knee, patella), left guard Amini Silatolu (torn meniscus) and left tackle Matt Kalil (knee). Fortunately, none are expected to be long-term, with the possible exception of Williams. -- David Newton

Running back Ty Montgomery (foot)

Prognosis: Montgomery left in the first half with a foot injury. He was able to walk to the locker room without assistance, but he did not return.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder)

Prognosis: Burks, the Packers' third-round pick, sustained a shoulder injury during pregame warm-ups. He was scheduled to start at inside linebacker but did not play. -- Rob Demovsky