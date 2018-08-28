Final 53-man roster projections for all 32 NFL teams

Matthew Berry breaks down the fantasy prospects of Adrian Peterson with the Redskins. (1:28)

Will the New York Jets keep Teddy Bridgewater? What about the Ravens and Robert Griffin III? NFL Nation reporters project the opening-day rosters for all 32 teams.

Click the links after each team to view the full projected 53-man roster.

Will the Cardinals keep three quarterbacks? Keeping Mike Glennon may be necessary because of Sam Bradford's injury history. Roster projection

Julio Jones, who says he's 100 percent healthy, leads a deep receivers group that also includes rookie Calvin Ridley. Roster projection

The Ravens' preference is to carry two quarterbacks like they've done every season since 2010 and trade Robert Griffin III. But Baltimore likely needs Griffin if Joe Flacco gets injured. Roster projection

Josh Allen's start on Sunday in Week 3 of preseason shined a light on how far their first-round pick has to go. As a result, the Bills likely keep three quarterbacks. Roster projection

Garrett Gilbert appears to have fallen behind Taylor Heinicke as Cam Newton's backup. There are other positions the Panthers could use the third quarterback spot on. Roster projection

Allen Robinson is Chicago’s No. 1 wide receiver, but they are also high on rookie second-round pick Anthony Miller. Has Kevin White, the eighth overall selection in 2015, done enough to earn a roster spot? Roster projection

Joe Mixon is the man now that Jeremy Hill is gone, but it's a little less certain who takes the No. 3 spot and running back. Roster projection

David Njoku has a chance to be one of the better tight ends in the game if he continues to improve. He showed flashes in the first preseason game with two touchdown catches. One of the toughest roster decisions will be Devon Cajuste or Seth DeValve. Roster projection

The Cowboys keep six receivers with only one player with a 1,000-yard season among this group (Allen Hurns). Michael Gallup, a third-round pick, has a chance to come on quickly. Roster projection

While John Elway usually prefers to keep two quarterbacks on the roster, Chad Kelly’s play in the preseason will likely force the Broncos to keep their developmental prospect on the active roster instead of risking exposing him to waivers to get him to the practice squad. Roster projection

Matt Stafford is obvious. What happens behind him is not. It has been a pretty close competition between Matt Cassel and Jake Rudock. Roster projection

Two years after keeping seven wide receivers, they’ll likely do it again. Why? Because the Packers can’t give up on their three draft picks -- J'Mon Moore (fourth round), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth). Roster projection

The Texans' receiving corps is stronger than the group was a year ago at this point, especially with a healthy Will Fuller. All the better for Deshaun Watson. Roster projection

Andrew Luck has proven so far he's healthy and the Colts don't need to keep three quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett started 15 games after being acquired from New England a week before the start of the regular season last year. Roster projection

The loss of Marqise Lee because of a knee injury is a significant blow. It opens the door for Rashad Greene and Jaydon Mickens, who were battling for the final receiver spot before Lee was injured in the third preseason game. Roster projection

Spencer Ware is trying to make it back from last year's knee injury, so unless the Chiefs are convinced he will get there soon, his roster spot seems less than secure. Even if Ware doesn't make it, the Chiefs' backfield will be deep. Roster projection

Wide receiver is the deepest position group, the Bolts keep six receivers here because Geremy Davis and Artavis Scott can both play on special teams. Sixth-round selection Dylan Cantrell, undrafted rookie J.J. Jones and Andre Patton are practice squad candidates. Roster projection

The defensive line was built to wreck opponents. But it will need Aaron Donald to sign a new deal and report in advance of the opener to fully accomplish that. Roster projection

Linebacker is weakest position group in terms of depth and starting talent. The Dolphins could save nearly $1.5 million by cutting Stephone Anthony, a New Orleans Saints 2015 first-round pick. Look for the Dolphins to scour the waiver wire. Roster projection

The way the Vikings built their quarterback room mirrors reigning champion Philadelphia. There’s someone to fill every role: Kirk Cousins, the clear-cut starter; Trevor Siemian, an experienced backup; and Kyle Sloter, the developmental QB who should be ready to earn a No. 2 job in due time. Roster projection

Jeremy Hill beats out Mike Gillislee for the power role as he hopes to revive his career after four years with the Bengals. Hill is one of four backs projected on the Pats' roster. Roster projection

Some of the Saints' toughest cuts will come at wide receiver. Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. are the only receivers projected to return from the 2017 roster. Roster projection

It’s Eli Manning and two young quarterbacks who have never taken an NFL snap. That was always the plan after drafting Kyle Lauletta earlier this year. Roster projection

Will the Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater? They're willing to listen to offers, but there isn't much of a market, and that won't change unless a quarterback-thin team loses its starter to a freak injury in the last week of the preseason. Roster projection

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still holding out for a contract extension. If and when Khalil Mack returns, it makes Shilique Calhoun expendable, even with his strong finish to camp and early in preseason play. Roster projection

No player has separated from the pack for the fourth running back spot. A hamstring injury has sidelined former fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. Rookie Josh Adams has flashed, but has had a hard time staying healthy. The fourth preseason game could have an impact on the decision. Roster projection

The Steelers will keep three quarterbacks. Landry Jones is the primary backup with 2018 draft pick Mason Rudolph in the mix. Roster projection

Alfred Morris was a late addition at running back but he could prove to be valuable insurance as Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) recover from injuries. Roster projection

Rashaad Penny (finger) is expected to be back by Week 1, but Chris Carson looks like Seattle's starter at running back, possibly the most competitive position group on Seattle's roster. Roster projection

A deeper group of receivers means the Bucs will carry six. Justin Watson's five-catch performance against the Titans in the second preseason game, including a 21-yard touchdown, earned him a roster spot. Roster projection

What was once considered a weakness, wide receiver has become a power position with the emergence of Taywan Taylor. The depth is bolstered by underdogs Nick Williams and Deontay Burnett, who were consistent playmakers during camp. Roster projection

Running back is the hardest position to call because it leaves the Redskins without a backup for Chris Thompson. It’s possible they could trade either Rob Kelley or Samaje Perine and keep Byron Marshall or Kapri Bibbs behind Thompson, if they’re confident in what Adrian Peterson can add. Roster projection