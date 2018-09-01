Tracking NFL roster cuts: Who's in, who's out for all 32 teams

The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday when the world champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons.

Rosters rounded into shape Saturday as teams made their cuts from 90 players to 53. Perhaps the biggest surprise thus far is the Denver Broncos keeping former first-round pick Paxton Lynch as a third quarterback.

Here's a look at the most significant moves for each team.

The Falcons cut down to 52 players and wouldn't reveal what position they are targeting with the 53rd and final roster spot, although coach Dan Quinn indicated they are looking at players to fill the void. Overall, Quinn said he feels good about the roster with the 37 returning players and 15 newcomers. Read more.

The decision to keep three offensive linemen who will not be ready for the opener is significant. Starting left tackle Matt Kalil(knee), according to a league source, isn't expected to be ready for the Sept. 9 opener against Dallas and could miss several more games. Right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) and left guard Amini Silatolu (knee) also made the roster. Read more.

Tight end Devon Cajuste, who had earned some fame with his heartwarming story about his pursuit of a job and relationship with his father on HBO's "Hard Knocks," was cut. Cajuste was one of the final releases, as the team had him as the fifth tight end on a roster that kept four. The Browns preferred Seth DeValve even though he missed a significant part of camp and preseason with a quad injury. Read more.

The Cowboys cut kicker Dan Bailey in favor of Brett Maher, who has never kicked in a regular-season game. Only Justin Tucker at 90.2 percent has been more accurate than Bailey, who has made 88.2 percent of his kicks. There was no indication Bailey was in trouble, although Maher did have a strong camp and connected on a 57-yarder in the final preseason game against the Houston Texans. Bailey has made 11 game-winners in his career. Bailey was set to make $3.4 million this year. Maher will make $480,000. Read more.

The Texans cut veteran punter Shane Lechler. Coach Bill O'Brien has always thought highly of Lechler, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract in March and punted for the Texans for five seasons. But during training camp and the preseason, Lechler was outshined by Trevor Daniel, an undrafted rookie. O'Brien said Daniel has a "strong leg" and a "good demeanor," but the Texans coach said it was tough to move on from a future Hall of Famer. Lechler, 42, has punted for 18 seasons and made seven Pro Bowls. Read more.

It's surprising the Jaguars kept 10 offensive linemen, including three interior reserves in Tyler Shatley, Chris Reed and Josh Walker. However, that may be an indication that the knee injury center Brandon Linder suffered in the second preseason game will linger into the early part of the season. Both Shatley and Reed can play center and guard, and Shatley would be the starter at center if Linder can’t go against the New York Giants. Read more.

Spencer Pulley played with an injured knee and started all 16 games at center last season on an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks. However, with the addition of Mike Pouncey in free agency, along with selecting developmental prospect Scott Quessenberry in the fifth round of this year’s draft, the Chargers chose to move on from the undrafted Vanderbilt product. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said that he likes Jones’ upside. Read more

Go bold or go home. Landry Jones is gone after five seasons, leaving no NFL experience behind Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. But the Steelers drafted Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph in consecutive drafts to develop them. They wouldn't make this move if they didn't feel good about Rudolph, this year's third-round rookie, as a No. 2 behind Roethlisberger. Read more.

Help is on the way along the offensive line. The Titans activated right tackle Jack Conklin from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Saturday. Conklin tore his ACL in the divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots in January. Getting Conklin back gives the Titans the pair of bookend tackles to protect Marcus Mariota and relegates Dennis Kelly to a swing lineman who can fill in at tackle or guard. Read more.