Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who mattered in Week 2

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. However, every week we see some performances from men we may not know who makes us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown, the backup QB who piles up the stats or a journeyman linebacker who makes a big play to seal a win.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 2’s unheralded ballers, starting with a second-year Jaguars receiver making an Odell Beckham-style grab and Shaquem Griffin's older brother showing there's promise for life after the Legion of Boom:

play 0:51 Cole makes one-handed circus catch, follows it with TD Keelan Cole makes an OBJ-like catch, then follows it with a 24-yard touchdown reception to put the Jaguars up two scores over the Patriots.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Eye-opening one-handed grab, 7 catches, 116 yards, TD in 31-20 win over Patriots

Why it matters: The Jaguars are making an argument to be the class of the NFL thus far, and a big reason why has been the surprising success of Jacksonville's passing game. Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards Sunday and Cole was his top receiver. This team can get past the hump if they get what they got from Bortles and Cole Sunday.

play 0:51 Shaquill Griffin picks off Trubisky twice in first half Shaquill Griffin makes a fantastic leaping catch and dives for a tipped ball for another interception in the second quarter.

Shaquill Griffin, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Two athletic interceptions in 24-17 loss to Bears

Why it matters: Shaquem Griffin is one of the NFL's best stories, and quietly his older brother is making a name for himself, too. Shaquill made two of the best interceptions we've seen so far this season to keep Seattle within striking distance early, and in doing so he became the first Seahawks player since Richard Sherman in 2013 with two interceptions in the first half. Seattle is undergoing a defensive rebuild, and Shaquill looks like a piece to build around.

Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

5 catches, 138 yards, TD in 42-37 loss to the Chiefs

Why it matters: He’s technically the No. 2 tight end and the Steelers keep trying to find a long-term option ahead of him, but he keeps producing. Ben Roethlisberger looks his way a lot in the no-huddle. He's a big, reliable option over the middle to balance out Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster will help this offense.

play 0:48 Breida erupts for a 66-yard TD Matt Breida bursts through the hole and gets great blocking downfield for a 66-yard touchdown.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

11 carries, 138 yards, TD; 3 receptions, 21 yards in 30-27 win over the Lions

Why it matters: Losing Jerick McKinnon for the year before the season started screamed chaos for the 49ers, but Breida has done more than hold his own. His big 66-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers just enough to get their first win. Breida has been more productive than veteran Alfred Morris.

play 0:24 Titans trick Texans with fake punt for TD Titans' Kevin Byard takes the direct snap in punt formation and tosses to a wide open Dane Cruikshank for a 66-yard touchdown vs. the Texans.

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans

66-yard TD reception on a fake punt in 20-17 win over Texans

Why it matters: The Titans had no business beating Houston without Marcus Mariota and their top three offensive tackles, but smart coaching and a pair of defensive players (Kevin Byard TD pass to Cruikshank) connecting for a trick play helped them gut out a divisional win.

Taysom Hill, QB/returner, New Orleans Saints

47-yard kickoff return in 21-18 win over Browns

Why it matters: The Saints used third string QB Taysom Hill as a kickoff returner for the first time and he responded with a 47-yard return on his only try. Instead of just holding a clipboard, Hill has used his athleticism to excel on special teams coverage and is now returning kicks as a route to get on the field.

Larry Ogunjobi had two sacks for the Browns on Sunday in New Orleans. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Cleveland Browns

Two sacks, and a third negated by penalty in 21-18 loss to the Saints

Why it matters: Ogunjobi took up football because his parents wanted him to lose weight. Now he's applying constant pressure from the inside for a Browns defense that is much improved, even thought they haven't picked up a win yet.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Jeremy Fowler, Mike Triplett and Pat McManamon contributed to this story.