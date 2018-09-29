Fantasy fallout: Can Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, Tyler Boyd keep this up?

If you've been relying on the waiver wire to find receiver depth, you've been in luck this month with so many new fantasy options busting out.

Receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley are the two most added players in ESPN leagues this week, joining a group of other recent revelations such as Kenny Golladay, Mike Williams, John Brown, Chris Godwin and Geronimo Allison.

But can you trust them in your starting lineups?

We asked our ESPN NFL Nation reporters just how much confidence they have in these guys to keep this up:

Boyd. Boyd's six catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 raised eyebrows. So what did he do for an encore? Six catches for 132 yards and a TD in Week 3.

ESPN Cincinnati Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell deserves credit for recommending the third-year pro ahead of the more hyped John Ross for fantasy purposes this summer, because she felt Boyd would be so heavily involved as a slot receiver. So she expects that involvement to continue, especially with Ross struggling.

"Boyd has become the second most reliable target on the team after A.J. Green," Terrell said. "He's a mainstay in the team's three-receiver sets and plays both in the slot and outside. He's earned the trust of the team after a difficult season last year and is now a key part of the offense."

Ridley. Fantasy owners can't expect the Atlanta Falcons rookie to approach 146 yards and three touchdowns on a weekly basis. His breakout performance in Week 3 had a lot to do with the New Orleans Saints' struggles in the secondary -- and Matt Ryan's wise decision to relentlessly attack New Orleans' No. 2 and 3 corners while the Saints focused so much on stopping Julio Jones.

However, ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure said defenses will always have to worry about Jones, not to mention physical receiver Mohamed Sanu and the dangerous running back tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. So Ridley should still see plenty of one-on-one matchups against No. 2 corners.

"Definitely fantasy owners should have confidence in Ridley, because he's only going to get better with more seasoning, and the Falcons have too many weapons for defenses to key on one player," said McClure, who wrote an in-depth story on Ridley's emergence.

Said Ryan: "He creates unbelievable separation. His acceleration out of cuts is really good. His patience for a young receiver vs. man-to-man coverage, knowing how to win and the timing of the play, all of that stuff usually takes a lot of time to learn. And he just does it very naturally."

Williams. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has been living up to his potential as a go-to target in the end zone with three touchdowns over the past two weeks. And ESPN Los Angeles Chargers reporter Eric D. Williams pointed out that, according to NFL Next Gen stats, all three of Williams' scores this season have been on tight-window throws (a yard or less of separation). A.J. Green, with two, is the only other player in the league with multiple tight-window receiving touchdowns.

"I think the best way to say it is Mike Williams has earned Philip Rivers' trust," Eric D. Williams said. "Rivers knows he will be where he's supposed to be on the field and can make a big play in a critical situation in the game. Because of that trust, Williams will be targeted more as the season progresses, particularly in the red zone."

Rivers backed up that opinion. When asked about Williams, Rivers pointed his hand upward and said, "He's going to continue to do this. … He's going to continue to be more of a factor for us."

Brown. ESPN fantasy analyst Field Yates worded it best in his weekly waiver-claim column: "It's time for Brown to graduate from this list."

I'm surprised the Baltimore Ravens' new receiver isn't more widely owned after catching 12 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, Brown seems to have moved past the health and injury issues that plagued him in years past with the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is still splitting time with receiver Michael Crabtree as the 1A and 1B options, though. And at some point, the Ravens' offense is bound to slow down after making NFL history with 12 TDs in their first 12 trips into the red zone, as ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley wrote.

Antonio Callaway. The Cleveland Browns rookie -- who caught a 47-yard TD pass in Week 2 -- is an exciting player who got even more intriguing with the switch to fellow rookie Baker Mayfield at quarterback. However, ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon preached some caution with expectations for him.

"Callaway will get plenty of snaps, a fair amount of targets and the occasional big play," McManamon said. "But with Mayfield in the lineup, I'd be a little wary. Jarvis Landry will be the Browns' top target at receiver, and Mayfield and Rashard Higgins developed good chemistry in the offseason and preseason."

Allison. A strong endorsement here from ESPN Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovsky for the third-year pro, who has 13 catches for 209 yards and two TDs: "It's clear that Allison is going to keep climbing up the progression chart for Aaron Rodgers," Demovsky said. "The quarterback trusts him, and Allison gets open. His two years studying behind Jordy Nelson have paid off. He's shown already that the game isn't too big for him."

Golladay. And an even stronger endorsement from ESPN Detroit Lions reporter Michael Rothstein on Golladay -- who is inching closer to 100 percent ownership after catching 19 passes for 256 yards and two TDs:

"You should be very, very high on Kenny Golladay right now," Rothstein said. "He's been consistently getting starter-level snaps at receiver and it's clear Matthew Stafford trusts him. Even in a crowded receiver corps with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, Golladay has found ways to separate himself. As the season goes on, I could easily envision him becoming even more of a red zone option than he's been to this point because of his height and catch radius. I would feel comfortable starting him in all but the shallowest leagues."

Quick hits

Arizona Cardinals: Hopefully the switch to rookie Josh Rosen at quarterback can breathe some life into running back David Johnson and receiver Larry Fitzgerald. ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss said it may help Fitzgerald, in particular, because Rosen showed in just a few minutes last week he will be more of an aggressive passer than veteran Sam Bradford. However, Weinfuss wrote this week that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy appears to be the one who needs to make the biggest adjustments after this slow start follows a disturbing trend for him.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers, meanwhile, didn't want to make a quarterback change. But they were forced to turn to backup C.J. Beathard after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL. ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner wrote about the highs and lows from Beathard's first turn as a rookie starter last year. One item of note: According to Pro Football Focus, Beathard targeted running backs on 32.1 percent of his passes, the most of any quarterback in the past decade.

That could be a bonus for running back Matt Breida. But Wagoner also said he would also keep an eye on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has essentially been used as a third-down back. On the flip side, speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin will probably see fewer targets and rely heavily on catching deep balls for fantasy production.

New England Patriots: The Patriots are notorious for having a crowded backfield. But that has changed rapidly, with veterans Jeremy Hill and Rex Burkhead going on injured reserve early this season. So, as ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss said in his video analysis, "Sony Michel, step right up, you're now the lead guy alongside passing back James White." Reiss did caution, however, that Michel still has a long way to go and still has some rust to knock off after a knee injury wiped out most of his preseason.

Meanwhile, Reiss wrote that the Patriots are keeping their impressions of new receiver Josh Gordon close to the vest. But offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said, "I'm not worried at all about Josh's ability to pick up our system."

Indianapolis Colts: Another coach who isn't worried -- Indy's Frank Reich, who insisted that quarterback Andrew Luck's velocity isn't a concern as he continues his return from a major shoulder injury. The Colts raised eyebrows by replacing Luck with backup Jacoby Brissett for a Hail Mary attempt last week. And ESPN Colts reporter Mike Wells pointed out that Luck's average of 5.3 yards per completion is well below his normal output. But even Luck admitted that, "Jacoby has the stronger arm than I do."

Carolina Panthers: ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton wrote that tight end Greg Olsen said he is "way ahead of the curve" in his recovery from a fractured right foot. So it might be a good time to pick him up if he's still available.

Tennessee Titans: ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport made a good recommendation that receiver Taywan Taylor's role could increase after tight end Delanie Walker went on injured reserve in Week 2. Taylor led the Titans with five targets and four catches (for a modest 30 yards) last week, and his role should be even more secure now that veteran receiver Rishard Matthews has been granted his release.

Philadelphia Eagles: Running back Jay Ajayi plans to keep playing despite a small fracture in his back, wrote ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus.

New York Giants: Speaking of the Saints' porous defense mentioned in the Ridley note, my advice as ESPN’s Saints reporter is that this could be a big week for Giants No. 2 receiver Sterling Shepard. As if the Saints' pass defense wasn't struggling enough, they just lost veteran nickel back Patrick Robinson to injured reserve with a broken ankle. Shepard does a lot of his damage in the slot, where Robinson would have matched up.

Kansas City Chiefs: Another fantasy recommendation from the opponent's reporter: ESPN Denver Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold wrote about how much trouble the Broncos have had defending tight ends -- with Kansas City's Travis Kelce up next.

Another reason to like Kelce? He's got "Showtime" Mahomes throwing to him. ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher wrote about how much fun the Chiefs are having with dynamic second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Pittsburgh Steelers: ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote that receiver Antonio Brown is due for a signature "go-off game" soon. In the meantime, though, the Steelers' offense has been humming because of a deep supporting cast, especially receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Oakland Raiders: Jordy Nelson's breakout game was a nice surprise in Week 3. But ESPN Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez wrote about how unpredictable the Raiders' offense can be after tight end Jared Cook went off in Week 1 and receiver Amari Cooper went off in Week 2.

Green Bay Packers: Running back Aaron Jones flashed with limited touches in his 2018 debut. And Demovsky wrote about how more of Jones can mean less stress on ailing QB Aaron Rodgers. Jones' average of 5.6 yards per carry leads all NFL backs with at least 85 rushes since the start of the 2017 season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Boyd isn't the only one emerging in Cincinnati's passing game. Terrell also wrote about how tight end Tyler Eifert is being powered by his mullet (and his improved health).

Cincinnati Bengals: Boyd isn't the only one emerging in Cincinnati's passing game. Terrell also wrote about how tight end Tyler Eifert is being powered by his mullet (and his improved health).