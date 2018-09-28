Watch: Jared Goff goes off for four-TD first half against the Vikings

Jared Goff is working on a career day against the Vikings. He has thrown four TDs so far. He has completed TD passes of 8, 70, 19 and 47 yards.

🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018