          Watch: Jared Goff goes off for four-TD first half against the Vikings

          10:04 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
          Jared Goff is working on a career day against the Vikings. He has thrown four TDs so far. He has completed TD passes of 8, 70, 19 and 47 yards.

