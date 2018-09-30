Clutch Titans convert three times on fourth down in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Sunday's dramatic overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles is the latest example of how Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans are giving new head coach Mike Vrabel a lot of stress four games into his first season.

"I got my heart pills coming. I have a big prescription," Vrabel said after the 26-23 thriller.

Some of the stress was self-inflicted when Vrabel decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 for the Eagles' 32 with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in overtime and the Titans trailing by a field goal. Vrabel called timeout and sent the offense back onto the field instead of sending kicker Ryan Succop in to attempt a game-tying 50-yard field goal. It was a gutsy call, but one the Titans as a team agreed had to be made.

"We were comfortable with the decision no matter how it went down," Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said. "I don't know the point of having a tie in the NFL. I don't know who feels good about it. It probably feels like a loss."

Marcus Mariota completed 30 of 43 for 344 yards, with two touchdown passes and one TD run in Tennessee's overtime win against Philadelphia. Jim Brown/USA Today Sports

Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur called the perfect play against the Eagles' aggressive defense resulting in a first down. Mariota lofted the ball to Dion Lewis out of the backfield for a 17-yard gain as the crowd at Nissan Stadium erupted.

"It's a play we worked on since OTAs," Lewis said. "I knew when we called it we would be fine. I told the guys, 'This is why we play the game! Get excited!' This is why we are here."

Said Taylor Lewan: "We were all thinking let's go for it, but the reality is I am the left tackle and Mike is the coach. Once we went for it on that fourth down, I fully expected us to win."

The fourth-down conversion was the third of the winning 75-yard drive for Tennessee. It took 16 plays, eating more than six minutes in overtime. Lewis said he had never been a part of a drive that overcame three fourth-down situations before Sunday.

The signature series was the sixth game-winning drive orchestrated by Mariota. Entering Week 4, Mariota was tied with Denver quarterback Case Keenum for the most game-winning drives since the start of last season, with five.

"He's the Comeback Kid for sure," Lewan said. "Having a guy like 8 [Mariota] back there, he's going to put us in a position to win. I have never been a part of a team that plays so much, 'For the boys.' It's crazy how much these guys care about each other. That was such a team win, through and through."

Mariota completed 30 of 43 attempts for 344 yards and two touchdowns. The win was a coming out party for second-year wideout Corey Davis. He finished the day with nine receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota's relaxed aura impacted players in the huddle. Davis credited Mariota for making his job easier, saying the poise Mariota showed late in the game stood out. Receiver Taywan Taylor, who had a critical 19-yard reception on fourth-and-15 during the winning drive, said Mariota made sure everyone was comfortable.

Said Mariota explained what makes him the player some on the team call the "Chill Hawaiian" because he's so relaxed in a high-pressure situations.

"I would have to credit it to where I come from. Back home in Hawaii, there are so many ups and downs, you just go with it. They call it the 'Aloha Spirit.' That's been a part of me since I was a kid. It's why I handle certain situations that way."

Mariota described the '"Aloha Spirit" as gratefulness and thankfulness. He applied the thankfulness to Vrabel -- for believing in the offense.

"I appreciate the fact that he has trust in us as an offense," Mariota said. "To have that confidence and trust in us as players is huge. ... When you have a head coach that believes in you, that means the world."

Vrabel wouldn't take credit for the success, instead of giving all of the credit to the players.

"Players like being aggressive," he said. "Making the call is the easy part, but the players go out and make it happen. "I have faith in their preparation and their practice so they can execute in the most critical situations. I am just proud of them being able to execute on the most critical moment of the game."