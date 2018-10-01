0-for-4: Ugly Sunday for rookies Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Allen

Four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft -- Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen -- started Sunday. Mayfield and Rosen were making their first career starts.

Mayfield, selected No. 1 overall, threw two touchdown passes but also had two interceptions and two lost fumbles in the Cleveland Browns' 45-42 overtime loss to Oakland Raiders. It wasn’t pretty, either, for Darnold, Rosen and Allen.

Here’s closer look at each of their performances Sunday:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Stat line: 16-of-33, 151 yards, two interceptions, sacked seven times, 36.3 rating

Positives: There were few for Allen, who came crashing back to earth after an upset win of the Minnesota Vikings last week. Allen and the Bills’ offense managed only 37 net passing yards until they received possession with about six minutes remaining in the game. Allen completed his first five passes of that drive for 40 yards in what was the only glimmer of a competent passing game Sunday from Buffalo.

Negatives: Allen’s reckless heave while being chased outside of the pocket on a third down late in the second quarter resulted in an underthrown pass and interception by Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander. Allen’s other two turnovers -- an interception by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during a collision with Kelvin Benjamin, and a fumble when Allen appeared to be down -- were less his fault. However, Allen lacked accuracy early in the game and seemed to hold the ball too long at times, resulting in seven sacks.

What's ahead in Week 5: The Bills return home next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans for their only game at New Era Field over a span of five weeks. Allen will face a Titans defense that allowed Carson Wentz to complete 66 percent of his passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in an Eagles loss Sunday. -- Mike Rodak

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

Stat line: 17-of-34, 167 yards, TD, no interceptions, sacked three times, 74.0 rating

Positives: Despite heavy pressure from the Jacksonville front, Darnold managed to play his first interception-free game. Give him credit for that, especially since he had no support from the run game. Before Sunday, he was one of only four quarterbacks with an interception in each game. He spread the ball around more than previous weeks, getting the running backs and tight ends involved -- an indication he’s starting to see the field better.

Negatives: Darnold struggled to find a rhythm, in part, because the Jaguars mixed their coverages more than usual. Jacksonville believes Darnold has big-time potential, but felt it could confuse him by showing different looks. He missed a few open receivers, including a deep ball to Robby Anderson that would’ve resulted in an 86-yard touchdown over Jalen Ramsey. That would’ve made it a six-point game in the fourth quarter -- a costly mistake.

What's ahead in Week 5: The Jets return home for the start of three consecutive home games. First up are the Denver Broncos, who will be playing on a short week after a Monday night contest. If the Broncos get ripped apart by the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll be in an ornery mood for their trip to New Jersey. Darnold will face one of the NFL’s most dangerous defensive players, Von Miller, who has the ability to wreck a game. The rookie is getting his first dose of NFL adversity, and how he responds will say a lot about his mental toughness. -- Rich Cimini

After an electrifying start to his career last Thursday, Baker Mayfield came back to Earth in a loss to the Raiders. Ben Margot/AP Photo

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Stat line: 21-for-41 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two sacks. Rating: 70.7

Positives: Mayfield gave the Browns plenty of chances to win with some exciting plays. His 49-yard touchdown to Darren Fells in the first half was a laser that hit Fells right in stride. His 59-yard completion to Antonio Callaway in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown that could have led to a win. Mayfield was frequently able to squirm out of trouble and had four completions longer than 20 yards.

Negatives: Turnovers. Four of them. Three of which gave the Raiders 21 points. Mayfield said all were on him, though only two of the four were totally his. An interception at the end of regulation set up overtime, and a bad center-quarterback exchange gave the Raiders seven points. A third was caused by Oakland’s pass rush forcing Mayfield to fumble, another when a receiver didn’t get out of his break and the ball was intercepted. “We turned the ball over too many times,” Mayfield said. “Gave them a chance. And in this league when you turn the ball over like we did today -- like I did -- you’re not gonna win those games.”

What's ahead in Week 5: The Browns return home to face the Baltimore Ravens, who entered Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh the league’s top-ranked defense in scoring and fifth-ranked in points allowed. The Ravens have gone 18-2 in the past 20 games between the two teams. -- Pat McManamon

Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals

Stat line: 15-of-27, 180 yards, TD, no interception, sacked once, 88.5 rating

Positives: Rosen looked capable in his first career start. He commanded both the huddle and the offense with a veteran’s presence, moving his offensive line in position while guiding the offense down the field in a pressure-packed fourth quarter with the game tied. Most of all, Rosen made plays when needed. He showed off his strong arm and ability to keep plays alive with his feet.

Negatives: There was little Rosen did wrong Sunday against the Seahawks. The only thing that could’ve counted as a mistake was when he missed a wide open Christian Kirk in the end zone early in the second quarter. But Rosen didn’t throw an interception and even though he threw for only 180 yards, it wasn’t his fault. His receivers had at least four drops, including two potential touchdowns.

What's ahead in Week 5: Rosen gets his second career start Sunday at San Francisco in a winnable game for Arizona. He’ll take what he learned against the Seahawks and implement it against the banged-up Niners. If Rosen can get help from his receivers, the outcome could differ from Sunday's. -- Josh Weinfuss