Records smashed: NFL offense at historic levels through four games

Passing and offensive numbers are at an all-time high. Total NFL marks for completions (2,999), completion percentage (65.4), passing yards (32,215), passing touchdowns (228), points scored (3,030) and touchdowns (344) are the highest in NFL history through the first four games of a season.

And it doesn't stop there. Here's a rundown of records, milestones and other notable numbers from the season's first quarter:

88 : Combined points for Saints vs. Buccaneers, the most ever in a season opener.

42 : Michael Thomas's receptions this season, the most through four team games of a season in NFL history.

12 : Record number of 400-yard passing games

11 : Quarterbacks with 1,200 passing yards (7) through four weeks.

10 : QBs on pace to set their franchise’s single-season pass yards record.

7 : QBs with 10 passing touchdowns

6 : Patrick Mahomes became the youngest (22 years, 364 days) QB with six passing TDs in a game.

5 : Individual 400-yard passing games in Week 4, the most in NFL history.

4 : QBs on pace to break Peyton Manning’s single-season pass yards record (5,477 in 2013). Those QBs: Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, and Derek Carr.

3 : Number of consecutive 400-yard passing games from Ryan Fitzpatrick, a first in NFL history.

1: Goff became the first player in NFL history with 350 passing yards and a 75.0 completion percentage in three straight games.

Games have also been closer this season. The average margin of victory has been 9.90 points per game, a mark that would be the lowest in a full season in 86 years, since the NFL record was set in 1932 (9.13). In addition, 38 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most in league history through Week 4.

All data are from ESPN Stats & Information