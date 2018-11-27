        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          New kicks: NFL players unveil cleats for a cause

          6:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          More than 800 NFL players will wear special cleats in Weeks 13-15 that highlight a charity of their choice. The cleats, which will be auctioned off to raise money, were delivered to team facilities on Tuesday.

          Here's a look at some of the cleats created for "My Cause, My Cleats."

