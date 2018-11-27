New kicks: NFL players unveil cleats for a cause

More than 800 NFL players will wear special cleats in Weeks 13-15 that highlight a charity of their choice. The cleats, which will be auctioned off to raise money, were delivered to team facilities on Tuesday.

Here's a look at some of the cleats created for "My Cause, My Cleats."

I'm representing @marchofdimes in leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies & @northsidehosp NICU, for the incredible care and support provided to our boys who were born premature. Every baby deserves the best possible start. #mycausemycleats https://t.co/sJLBQ1xykb pic.twitter.com/EB5VR02gwi — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) November 27, 2018

This is my second year taking part in #MyCauseMyCleats I dedicated my cleats to the @MakeAWish. Special thanks to @CuSTheArtist for the great work 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1PIQ878QWO — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) November 27, 2018

The Andrew Weishar Foundation provides immediate financial relief & support to familes with adolescents battling cancer. They have made a difference in the world and I am proud to be supporting @Weish4Ever with my cause my cleats. pic.twitter.com/MN4Vi8tLOt — Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) November 27, 2018

We are thrilled that @MylesJack from the @Jaguars picked us as his #MyCauseMyCleats organization! Thank you Myles! pic.twitter.com/7pqCfIPZnk — Jax Humane Society (@jaxhumane) November 27, 2018

This week will be the Patriots' "My Cause, My Cleats" game. Participants include Bill Belichick https://t.co/6nrMqhygFb (Photos from Patriots team website) pic.twitter.com/N13EUf84rY — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 27, 2018

#Bucs WR DeSean Jackson's #MyCauseMyCleats for this year pay tribute to Rodney King, who was a victim of police brutality in 1991: pic.twitter.com/5huECHVcYP — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 22, 2018

Huge thank you to @ChrisThompson_4, the @Redskins, and @Black1134 for these amazing cleats! We are so honored to have be chosen by Chris Thompson as his #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/3W6N3Dzjgc — Abby's Army (@AbbysArmyNC) November 27, 2018

Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I'll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam. Read about #MyCauseMyCleats story and check out more pics here: https://t.co/czSkNVMURY pic.twitter.com/ceGruMrap1 — Antonio Gates (@AntonioGates85) November 28, 2017