Watch: Fastest times clocked during touchdowns in 2018, by position

It wouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that Tyreek Hill was clocked with the fastest max speed -- according to NFL's Next Gen Stats -- for a wide receiver during a touchdown reception this season.
But you might be surprised to learn who had the fastest overall clocking, and which quarterback recorded the fastest time. Using NFL's Next Gen Stats, we take a look at the fastest top speeds during touchdowns for each position this season.
WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 21.95 mph
Play: 58-yard reception in Week 1 win over the Chargers.
He's GONE. AGAIN!— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2018
You're really not going to stop the @cheetah.
📺: CBS #ChiefsKingdom #Kickoff2018 pic.twitter.com/lz5ty7RMEV
DB/Overall: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots, 22.05 mph
Play: 84-yard interception return in Week 8 win in Buffalo.
DEVIN McCOURTY ICED IT ❄️— ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2018
📺: ESPN #NEvsBUFpic.twitter.com/UYIXyV4LHy
QB: Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati Bengals, 21.03 mph
Play: 27-yard rush in Week 10 loss to the Saints.
RB: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears, 21.42 mph
Play: 70-yard reception in Week 8 win over the Jets.
.@TarikCohen.— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2018
70 yards. GONE. 🔥🔥🔥
📺: CBS #DaBears pic.twitter.com/pxE4kj9LiP
TE: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins, 21.44 mph
Play: 53-yard reception in Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.
Favorite Thanksgiving activity: touchdowns in enemy territory. #WASvsDAL | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/tEYCQHe3Ty— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 22, 2018
DL: Linval Joseph, Minnesota Vikings, 18.16 mph
Play: 65-yard fumble return in Week 5 win over the Eagles.
Who's going to stop him, huh? pic.twitter.com/cWIfmb9mDq— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 7, 2018
LB: Darron Lee, New York Jets, 19.15 mph
Play: 36-yard interception return in Week 1 win over the Lions.
It's been five years since we've had a pick-6.— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 11, 2018
The drought is over thanks to @DLeeMG8. #NYJvsDET pic.twitter.com/CrKqF6pTFp
OL: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills, 11.35 mph
Play: 7-yard reception in Week 10 over the Jets.
BIG MAN TD!— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2018
Dion Dawkins is 6'5" + 320lbs... And he just caught a @BuffaloBills TD!
📺: CBS #GoBills pic.twitter.com/qc6rRZOaa9