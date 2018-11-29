        <
          NFL Nation

          Watch: Fastest times clocked during touchdowns in 2018, by position

          7:56 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          It wouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that Tyreek Hill was clocked with the fastest max speed -- according to NFL's Next Gen Stats -- for a wide receiver during a touchdown reception this season.

          But you might be surprised to learn who had the fastest overall clocking, and which quarterback recorded the fastest time. Using NFL's Next Gen Stats, we take a look at the fastest top speeds during touchdowns for each position this season.

          WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 21.95 mph

          Play: 58-yard reception in Week 1 win over the Chargers.

          DB/Overall: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots, 22.05 mph

          Play: 84-yard interception return in Week 8 win in Buffalo.

          QB: Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati Bengals, 21.03 mph

          Play: 27-yard rush in Week 10 loss to the Saints.

          RB: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears, 21.42 mph

          Play: 70-yard reception in Week 8 win over the Jets.

          TE: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins, 21.44 mph

          Play: 53-yard reception in Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.

          DL: Linval Joseph, Minnesota Vikings, 18.16 mph

          Play: 65-yard fumble return in Week 5 win over the Eagles.

          LB: Darron Lee, New York Jets, 19.15 mph

          Play: 36-yard interception return in Week 1 win over the Lions.

          OL: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills, 11.35 mph

          Play: 7-yard reception in Week 10 over the Jets.

