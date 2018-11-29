Watch: Fastest times clocked during touchdowns in 2018, by position

It wouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that Tyreek Hill was clocked with the fastest max speed -- according to NFL's Next Gen Stats -- for a wide receiver during a touchdown reception this season.

But you might be surprised to learn who had the fastest overall clocking, and which quarterback recorded the fastest time. Using NFL's Next Gen Stats, we take a look at the fastest top speeds during touchdowns for each position this season.

WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 21.95 mph

Play: 58-yard reception in Week 1 win over the Chargers.

Play: 84-yard interception return in Week 8 win in Buffalo.

Play: 27-yard rush in Week 10 loss to the Saints.

Jeff Driskel was clocked at 21.03 MPH when he scored on a 27-yard touchdown run against the Saints in Week 10. John Grieshop/Getty Images

Play: 70-yard reception in Week 8 win over the Jets.

Play: 53-yard reception in Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.

Play: 65-yard fumble return in Week 5 win over the Eagles.

Who's going to stop him, huh?

Play: 36-yard interception return in Week 1 win over the Lions.

It's been five years since we've had a pick-6.



The drought is over thanks to @DLeeMG8. #NYJvsDET pic.twitter.com/CrKqF6pTFp — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 11, 2018

Play: 7-yard reception in Week 10 over the Jets.