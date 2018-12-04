Watch: Mahomes, Goff (even OBJ) get the most air distance on TD passes

New York Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likes to throw passes. In fact, he'd like to throw them every week, according to Giants receiver Russell Shepard.

Top speeds reached during touchdowns Bobby Wagner and Taylor Decker joined fast company Sunday. Check out the top speeds for every position during touchdowns in 2018.

That may or may not happen, but Shepard wouldn't complain, not after catching a 49-yard touchdown pass from Beckham in a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

That pass had the most air distance -- measured from the points of the throw to the catch -- of any touchdown thrown by a non-quarterback this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was 35th overall. Beckham's 57-yarder to Saquon Barkley in a Week 5 loss at Carolina ranks 56th overall and third among non-QBs.

Here is a look at the 2018 touchdowns with the most air distance, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, including two thrown by non-QBs.

Play: 75-yard TD to Stefon Diggs in Week 2 tie at Green Bay.

Play: 47-yard TD to Antonio Callaway in Week 2 loss to Saints.

Tyrod Taylor finds Antonio Callaway for SIX! 😱 pic.twitter.com/BCWPGQ7PWL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

Play: 73-yard TD to Tyreek Hill in Week 11 loss to Rams in L.A.

😮 MAHOMES TO HILL FOR 7️⃣3️⃣ YARDS 💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/tJKuWatnTZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2018

Play: 47-yard TD to Brandin Cooks in Week 4 win over the Vikings.

🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018

Play: 39-yard TD to Geronimo Allison in Week 1 win over the Bears.

Play: 75-yard TD to Christian Kirk in Week 5 win over the 49ers.

Josh Rosen to Christian Kirk. The future in Arizona?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LqOPsIJpfF — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 7, 2018

No. 7. Air distance: 58.3 yards: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Play: 54-yard TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 11 loss in Seattle.

Play: 45-yard TD to Tyrell Williams in Week 6 win at Cleveland.

Play: 75-yard TD to Kenny Stills in Week 1 win over the Titans.

Play: 64-yard TD to Emmanuel Sanders in Week 7 win over the Cardinals.

Hey, @ESanders_10 -



Didn't your grandmother tell you to stop flipping into end zones?!



We'll take it, though. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZYpFAwOZhe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 19, 2018

No. 35. Air distance: 48.9 yards: Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants

Play: 49-yard TD to Russell Shephard in Week 13 win over the Bears.

Play: 28-yard TD to Kenyon Drake in Week 8 loss to the Texans.