          Watch: Mahomes, Goff (even OBJ) get the most air distance on TD passes

          7:40 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          New York Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likes to throw passes. In fact, he'd like to throw them every week, according to Giants receiver Russell Shepard.

          That may or may not happen, but Shepard wouldn't complain, not after catching a 49-yard touchdown pass from Beckham in a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

          That pass had the most air distance -- measured from the points of the throw to the catch -- of any touchdown thrown by a non-quarterback this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was 35th overall. Beckham's 57-yarder to Saquon Barkley in a Week 5 loss at Carolina ranks 56th overall and third among non-QBs.

          Here is a look at the 2018 touchdowns with the most air distance, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, including two thrown by non-QBs.

          No. 1. Air distance: 62.9 yards: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

          Play: 75-yard TD to Stefon Diggs in Week 2 tie at Green Bay.

          No. 2. Air distance: 61.2 yards: Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

          Play: 47-yard TD to Antonio Callaway in Week 2 loss to Saints.

          No. 3. Air distance: 60.7 yards: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

          Play: 73-yard TD to Tyreek Hill in Week 11 loss to Rams in L.A.

          No. 4. Air distance: 60.5 yards: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

          Play: 47-yard TD to Brandin Cooks in Week 4 win over the Vikings.

          No. 5. Air distance: 60.3 yards: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

          Play: 39-yard TD to Geronimo Allison in Week 1 win over the Bears.

          No. 6. Air distance: 58.6 yards: Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals

          Play: 75-yard TD to Christian Kirk in Week 5 win over the 49ers.

          No. 7. Air distance: 58.3 yards: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

          Play: 54-yard TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 11 loss in Seattle.

          No. 8. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

          Play: 45-yard TD to Tyrell Williams in Week 6 win at Cleveland.

          No. 9. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

          Play: 75-yard TD to Kenny Stills in Week 1 win over the Titans.

          No. 10. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

          Play: 64-yard TD to Emmanuel Sanders in Week 7 win over the Cardinals.

          No. 35. Air distance: 48.9 yards: Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants

          Play: 49-yard TD to Russell Shephard in Week 13 win over the Bears.

          No. 51. Air distance: 45.5 yards: Danny Amendola, Dolphins

          Play: 28-yard TD to Kenyon Drake in Week 8 loss to the Texans.

