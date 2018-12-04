Watch: Mahomes, Goff (even OBJ) get the most air distance on TD passes

New York Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likes to throw passes. In fact, he'd like to throw them every week, according to Giants receiver Russell Shepard.
That may or may not happen, but Shepard wouldn't complain, not after catching a 49-yard touchdown pass from Beckham in a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
That pass had the most air distance -- measured from the points of the throw to the catch -- of any touchdown thrown by a non-quarterback this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was 35th overall. Beckham's 57-yarder to Saquon Barkley in a Week 5 loss at Carolina ranks 56th overall and third among non-QBs.
Here is a look at the 2018 touchdowns with the most air distance, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, including two thrown by non-QBs.
No. 1. Air distance: 62.9 yards: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Play: 75-yard TD to Stefon Diggs in Week 2 tie at Green Bay.
Are you serious?!?!@KirkCousins8 hits @stefondiggs for a 75-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/EfCcweBDIr— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 16, 2018
No. 2. Air distance: 61.2 yards: Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns
Play: 47-yard TD to Antonio Callaway in Week 2 loss to Saints.
Tyrod Taylor finds Antonio Callaway for SIX! 😱 pic.twitter.com/BCWPGQ7PWL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018
No. 3. Air distance: 60.7 yards: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Play: 73-yard TD to Tyreek Hill in Week 11 loss to Rams in L.A.
😮 MAHOMES TO HILL FOR 7️⃣3️⃣ YARDS 💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/tJKuWatnTZ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2018
No. 4. Air distance: 60.5 yards: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Play: 47-yard TD to Brandin Cooks in Week 4 win over the Vikings.
🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018
No. 5. Air distance: 60.3 yards: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Play: 39-yard TD to Geronimo Allison in Week 1 win over the Bears.
That dude.@AaronRodgers12 goin' DEEEEEP. 🎯#CHIvsGB #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2018
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/cinPOMvOVP
No. 6. Air distance: 58.6 yards: Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals
Play: 75-yard TD to Christian Kirk in Week 5 win over the 49ers.
Josh Rosen to Christian Kirk. The future in Arizona?— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 7, 2018
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LqOPsIJpfF
No. 7. Air distance: 58.3 yards: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Play: 54-yard TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 11 loss in Seattle.
GOING DEEP! 🏈💨@AaronRodgers12. @RobTonJr. TOUCHDOWN!!!#GBvsSEA #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/bJDdpnib0V— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 16, 2018
No. 8. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 45-yard TD to Tyrell Williams in Week 6 win at Cleveland.
WHAT. A. CATCH. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WkKdH5s0Rx— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 14, 2018
No. 9. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins
Play: 75-yard TD to Kenny Stills in Week 1 win over the Titans.
Speed thrills. Speed Stills.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2018
📺 » @NFLonFOX#TENvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HUPKSOwJZq
No. 10. Air distance: 55.3 yards: Case Keenum, Denver Broncos
Play: 64-yard TD to Emmanuel Sanders in Week 7 win over the Cardinals.
Hey, @ESanders_10 -— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 19, 2018
Didn't your grandmother tell you to stop flipping into end zones?!
We'll take it, though. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZYpFAwOZhe
No. 35. Air distance: 48.9 yards: Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants
Play: 49-yard TD to Russell Shephard in Week 13 win over the Bears.
DID. YOU. SEE. THAT!?! @OBJ launches one 49-yards to Russell Shepard and the #NYGiants take the lead!#ProBowlVote #ProBowlVote #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/W1a22KYuFV— New York Giants (@Giants) December 2, 2018
No. 51. Air distance: 45.5 yards: Danny Amendola, Dolphins
Play: 28-yard TD to Kenyon Drake in Week 8 loss to the Texans.
WOW‼️ WOW‼️ WOW‼️@DannyAmendola drops a DIME to @KDx32‼️— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 26, 2018
📺 ≫ @nflnetwork | @NFLonFOX | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/tNmwPleoXG