With Chiefs showdown looming, Austin Ekeler keeps Chargers' hot streak going

CARSON, Calif. -- Wearing a bulky leg brace to protect his sprained right knee, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon went through a 45-minute workout under the watchful eye of head athletic trainer Damon Mitchell before his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gordon looked better than expected, keeping open the possibility that he returns for a much-anticipated, Thursday night contest against the Chargers' AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ekeler had 94 yards from scrimmage against the Bengals. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

With Gordon unavailable, his replacement Austin Ekeler carried the load for the Chargers on offense as they held off the Bengals 26-21 on Sunday at StubHub Center.

The Chargers needed a Darius Philon sack of Cincinnati quarterback Jeff Driskel on a failed two-point conversion to avoid overtime.

Ekeler kept the chains moving with 94 total yards from scrimmage, including 66 rushing yards. He also had a 5-yard run for a score.

However, Ekeler suffered an unspecified injury while attempting to recover an onside kick at the end of the game, so his availability could be in question on a short week.

Behind Ekeler and Gordon, the Chargers have rookie running backs Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome, so the Bolts need their two, frontline runners to get healthy fast on a short week.

Rookie kicker Michael Badgley continued to impress, making a franchise-record 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half, one of four field goals he made on the day.

A game behind Kansas City with the Chiefs currently holding the tiebreaker, the Chargers would have a tough time earning a top-two seed at his point.

To win the division for the first time since 2009, the Chargers would need to win Thursday and have Kansas City lose one of their two remaining games (on the road against the Seattle Seahawks or at home against the Oakland Raiders). The Chargers would also have to win out in that scenario.

The Chargers can also clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chiefs, which would be the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2013, ending the Bolts’ longest playoff drought since missing eight-straight postseasons from 1996 to 2003.

The Chargers have not defeated Kansas City since a 24-21 overtime victory in the final game of the 2013 season that propelled them to the playoffs that season.