        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: Ranking the NFL's longest runs for shortest gains in 2018

          8:25 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny isn't interested in the shortest distance between points.

          In fact, Penny has proven on two occasions this season that he's willing to go the extra mile, or close to it, just to pick up a few extra yards.

          Penny covered nearly the length of a football field Monday night just to pick up 17 yards, and it's the second time this season he has frustrated defenders by taking the scenic route.

          NFL Next Gen Stats provided the greatest disparity on yards run and yards gained, and we list the top 10, providing videos in tweets when possible. Not every team tweets out a video of a run of minus-3 yards, even if it did cover 56.9 yards.

          No. 1: Curtis Samuel covers 103.8 yards on 33-yard TD

          Difference: 70.8 yards. Max speed: 20.5 mph

          No. 2: Rashaad Penny covers 81.9 yards to gain 17

          Difference: 64.9 yards. Max speed: 18.5 mph

          No. 3: Ezekiel Elliott covers 96.1 yards to gain 32

          Difference: 64.1 yards. Max speed: 16.5 mph

          No. 4: Mitchell Trubisky covers 71.9 yards on 8-yard TD

          Difference: 63.9 yards. Max speed: 18.3 mph

          No. 5: Joe Mixon covers 56.9 yards to lose 3

          Difference: 59.9 yards. Max speed: 17.3 mph

          No. 6: Rashaad Penny covers 82.3 yards to gain 30

          Difference: 52.3 yards. Max speed: 19.3 mph

          No. 7: Spencer Ware covers 61.9 yards to gain 12

          Difference: 49.9 yards. Max speed: 14.4 mph

          No. 8: Tarik Cohen covers 56.8 yards to gain 7

          Difference: 49.8 yards. Max speed: 20.3 mph

          No. 9: Kareem Hunt covers 70.5 yards to gain 21

          Difference: 49.5 yards. Max speed: 15.3 mph

          No. 10: Josh Allen covers 49.8 yards to gain 1

          Difference: 48.8 yards. Max speed: 18.1 mph

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices