Watch: Ranking the NFL's longest runs for shortest gains in 2018

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny isn't interested in the shortest distance between points.
In fact, Penny has proven on two occasions this season that he's willing to go the extra mile, or close to it, just to pick up a few extra yards.
Penny covered nearly the length of a football field Monday night just to pick up 17 yards, and it's the second time this season he has frustrated defenders by taking the scenic route.
NFL Next Gen Stats provided the greatest disparity on yards run and yards gained, and we list the top 10, providing videos in tweets when possible. Not every team tweets out a video of a run of minus-3 yards, even if it did cover 56.9 yards.
No. 1: Curtis Samuel covers 103.8 yards on 33-yard TD
Difference: 70.8 yards. Max speed: 20.5 mph
Curtis Samuel gone on the double reverse 🏃♂️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2018
No. 2: Rashaad Penny covers 81.9 yards to gain 17
Difference: 64.9 yards. Max speed: 18.5 mph
Rashaad on the run! 🔥@pennyhendrixx | #MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/bT9oO5d7cq— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018
No. 3: Ezekiel Elliott covers 96.1 yards to gain 32
Difference: 64.1 yards. Max speed: 16.5 mph
No. 4: Mitchell Trubisky covers 71.9 yards on 8-yard TD
Difference: 63.9 yards. Max speed: 18.3 mph
Trubsiky nearly ran sideline-to-sideline for this TD 👀— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 21, 2018
No. 5: Joe Mixon covers 56.9 yards to lose 3
Difference: 59.9 yards. Max speed: 17.3 mph
No. 6: Rashaad Penny covers 82.3 yards to gain 30
Difference: 52.3 yards. Max speed: 19.3 mph
RASHAAD PENNY. 👏👏👏@PennyHendrixx #Seahawks #GBvsSEA— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2018
No. 7: Spencer Ware covers 61.9 yards to gain 12
Difference: 49.9 yards. Max speed: 14.4 mph
No. 8: Tarik Cohen covers 56.8 yards to gain 7
Difference: 49.8 yards. Max speed: 20.3 mph
No. 9: Kareem Hunt covers 70.5 yards to gain 21
Difference: 49.5 yards. Max speed: 15.3 mph
Oh my goodness, @Kareemhunt7!— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2018
No. 10: Josh Allen covers 49.8 yards to gain 1
Difference: 48.8 yards. Max speed: 18.1 mph