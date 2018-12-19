Watch: Six plays that define Patrick Mahomes' extraordinary talent

If first-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes ultimately wins the MVP award, it won't be because of one or two highlight plays.

But there are certain highlights that illustrate why the second-year Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the favorite for the trophy, ahead of Drew Brees.

NFL Next Gen Stats reveals a quarterback who is one of the league's best at throwing on the run, throwing for distance, getting the ball out quickly and keeping a play alive with his scrambling ability.

It's a perfect storm of talents that has allowed Mahomes to help lead the Chiefs to an 11-3 record.

There are two games left for Mahomes to add to his highlight reel, but for now, these plays rank among the NFL Next Gen Stats leaders this season.

On the move

42 yards scrambling before completion: Mahomes covered the third-most yards before a completion when he hit Damien Williams for a 19-yard gain Thursday against the Chargers. Sam Darnold (46.8 yards) and Deshaun Watson (45 yards) are Nos. 1 and 2 in the category.

16.94 mph at time of throw: It was third-fastest speed clocked at the time of the throw this season. Cody Kessler (17.33 mph) and Josh Allen (17.12 mph) are 1-2.

Mahomes MAGIC ✨ pic.twitter.com/nVcX222BYQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 14, 2018

Quick strikes

No. 1: 82 percent completion rate on passes thrown within 2.5 seconds of snap: Mahomes is the best in the league in this category, having thrown 14 touchdowns -- including this one to Travis Kelce in a Week 4 win over the Broncos -- and one interception.

Keeping the play alive

35.7 yards scrambling before touchdown pass: When Mahomes eluded 49ers defenders in Week 3 for the four-yard strike to Chris Conley, he covered the second-longest distance scrambling before a TD pass. Darnold covered 46.8 yards in Week 14 against the Bills.

7.24 seconds before throwing a TD: It was the third-longest amount of time taken before throwing a touchdown. Darnold (9.81 seconds) and Russell Wilson (7.64 seconds) are 1-2 in this category.

Airing it out

60.7 air distance yards (from point of throw to point of catch): It's no secret that Mahomes has a cannon for a right arm, and that was on display during the Week 11 shootout between the Chiefs and Rams. Mahomes' 73-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill covered the fourth-most air distance yards this season. Kirk Cousins (62.9 yards), Watson (61.3 yards) and Tyrod Taylor (61.2 yards) had the three top marks.

😮 MAHOMES TO HILL FOR 7️⃣3️⃣ YARDS 💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/tJKuWatnTZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2018

TD passes on the run

No. 1: 11: NFL Next Gen Stats defines "on the run" as going at least 8 mph. Mahomes nearly doubles the next closest, as Aaron Rodgers and Mitchell Trubisky each have six.

Throwing on the fly

No. 1: 8-of-11: Mahomes has completed eight passes while being clocked running at least 15 mph. Marcus Mariota is second in the league with five completions.