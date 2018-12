2019 NFL regular-season opponents for every team

Here are the home and away opponents for every team for the 2019 NFL regular season:

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Home: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Rams

Away: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Saints

NEW YORK GIANTS

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Lions, Bears, Jets, Patriots, Bucs

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Jets, Patriots, Lions, Bears, Seahawks

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers

NFC NORTH

CHICAGO BEARS

Home: Packers, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints

Away: Packers, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos, Raiders, Rams

DETROIT LIONS

Home: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Bucs

Away: Packers, Vikings, Bears, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Home: Bears, Vikings, Lions, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos, Raiders, Panthers

Away: Bears, Vikings, Lions, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Redskins, Raiders, Broncos, Falcons

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS

Home: Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles

Away: Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Redskins

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Packers

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Giants

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Titans, Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars, Packers

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Home: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Lions

Away: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Saints, Bucs, Ravens, Bengals, Giants

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Home: Seahawks, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Bears

Away: Seahawks, Cardinals, 49ers, Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, Browns, Cowboys

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Rams, Cardinals, Packers

Away: Saints, Bucs, Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Rams, Cardinals, Redskins

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Ravens, Vikings

Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Eagles

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

Home: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Ravens, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos

Away: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Steelers, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Titans

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Home: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Eagles, Redskins, Chargers

Away: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Steelers, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Colts

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Redskins, Eagles

NEW YORK JETS

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Redskins, Eagles, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars

AFC NORTH

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Home: Texans, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Away: Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Seahawks, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Home: 49ers, Jaguars, Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals

Away: Seahawks, Steelers, Dolphins, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Bills, Ravens

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Home: Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills, Titans, Steelers, Ravens, Bengals

Away: Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers, Ravens, Bengals

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Home: Colts, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Ravens, Browns, Bengals

Away: Chargers, 49ers, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals, Ravens, Browns, Bengals

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS

Home: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots

Away: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Dolphins

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers, Saints, Chargers, Chiefs, Steelers

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Jets

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Bengals

TENNESSEE TITANS

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, Bills

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Browns

AFC WEST

DENVER BRONCOS

Home: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Lions

Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Texans, Colts, Packers, Vikings

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Oakland, Houston, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Oakland, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New England, Chicago, Detroit

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Home: Raiders, Chiefs, Broncos, Colts, Texans, Packers, Vikings, Steelers

Away: Raiders, Chiefs, Broncos, Titans, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Lions, Bengals

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Packers, Vikings, Jets