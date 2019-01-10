MVP, top rookies and other award winners in each division

Some postseason awards seem pretty easy to pick -- defensive player of the year in the NFC West? It's easily Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald. But who wins rookie of the year in the NFC South or MVP in the AFC East?

Did the surprising season from the Chicago Bears or the gaudy numbers of the Kansas City Chiefs affect postseason awards?

NFL Nation reporters voted on the offensive and defensive MVPs, coach of the year and rookie of the year in each division. Find out whether there were any surprises or winners that are up for debate.

AFC East

The New England Patriots ran away with the division and took home some top awards. See our winners here.

AFC North

The big turnaround season for the Cleveland Browns brought Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett some of our hardware. See the winners here.

AFC South

They didn't win the division, but the Indianapolis Colts dominated the awards. Except the one that belongs to the division's defensive player of the year: Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt. See our winners here.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will likely take home the league's MVP award, so it's no surprise that he won the award in his division. He's also has a few teammates garnering honors. See our winners here.

NFC East

The electric rookie season of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a bright spot in a losing season for the Giants. However, he's the only non-Cowboy to win one of our awards. See our winners here.

NFC North

NFC North coach of the year Matt Nagy turned quarterback Mitchell Trubisky into a dual-threat headache for opponents and the Bears' defense dominated. See our winners here.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees had an MVP-caliber season and his team took home the top seed in the NFC and almost all of our awards. See our winners here.

NFC West

The Rams dominated the division, but a strong season from the Seahawks and some intriguing rookie performances prevented the Rams from running away with the awards. See our winners here.