Watch: Ranking the amazing runs, throws, sacks of the 2018 NFL season

NFL Next Gen Stats provided a unique perspective on some of the most amazing plays of the 2018 season.

From the quickest time to record a sack (achieved by New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams) to the fastest speed clocked by a ball-carrier (San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida took the honors), the numbers went way beyond the box scores.

Here are the 2018 regular-season leaders for several Next Gen categories:

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Running back

No. 1. 21.91 mph: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, on a 78-yard run, Week 14

Fastest speed clocked during a TD catch: Wide receiver

No. 1. 21.95 mph: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 58-yard reception, Week 1

Fastest speed clocked during a TD run: Quarterback

No. 1. 21.03 mph: Jeff Driskell, Cincinnati Bengals, on 27-yard run, Week 10

No. 2. 20.60 mph: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 10-yard run, Week 3

No. 3. 19.43 mph: Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans, 2-yard run, Week 4

Fastest speed clocked during a TD catch: Tight end

No. 1. 21.44 mph: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins, on a 53-yard catch, Week 12

No. 2. 20.72 mph: Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans, 61-yard reception, Week 12

No. 3. 20.39 mph: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, 85-yard reception, Week 14

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Defensive lineman

No. 1. 18.16 mph: Linval Joseph, Minnesota Vikings, on a 65-yard fumble recovery, Week 5

Who's going to stop him, huh?

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Linebacker

No. 1. 20.09 mph: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks, on a 98-yard pick-six

Bobby Wagner needed a nap after his 98-yard pick-six πŸ'€



πŸ“Ί: FOX #SFvsSEApic.twitter.com/X1eAetc6gr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 3, 2018

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Offensive lineman

No. 1. 12.97 mph: Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions, on an 11-yard reception, Week 13

Fastest speed clocked overall by a ball carrier

1. 22.09 mph: Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers, on a 33-yard rush, Week 12

Matt Breida gains 30+ on first down. Kyle Juszczyk with the big block to spring Breida.

No. 2. 22.07 mph: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings, on 70-yard rush, Week 9

No. 3. 22.05 mph: Devin McCourty, on an interception return, Week 8

Most air distance (point of release to point of catch) on a completed pass

No. 1. 63.9 yards: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, to Zay Jones, Week 2

No. 2. 63.8 yards: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, to Breshad Perriman, Week 14

No. 3. 62.9 yards:Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, to Stefon Diggs, Week 2

Longest attempt was an incompletion that covered 68.0 yards by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, to Tyreek Hill

Longest run for shortest gain

1. 103.85 yards: Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers, on a 33-yard rushing TD, Week 9

Curtis Samuel gone on the double reverse πŸƒβ€β™‚οΈ



πŸ“Ί: FOX #CARvsTBpic.twitter.com/RKcJHMci2Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2018

Most yards scrambled before a TD pass

1. 46.8 yards: Sam Darnold, New York Jets, on a TD to Robby Anderson, Week 14

Sam Darnold scrambled 46.8 yards before finding Robby Anderson in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. It was the most scramble yards by a quarterback on any pass attempt since #NextGenStats began tracking scramble distance in 2016.#NYJvsBUF #Jets pic.twitter.com/8ivoXuPxK4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 9, 2018

Tightest window for a TD pass

1. 0.15 yards: Case Keenum, Denver Broncos, to Jeff Heuerman, Week 9

Quickest to record a sack

1. 1.54 seconds: Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints, of Matt Ryan, Week 12