        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Super Bowl opening night: Patriots and Rams meet the media

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Super Bowl week is here. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have arrived in Atlanta and will meet the media Monday night.

          Here are all the festivities and best quotes from the night:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices