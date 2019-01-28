Super Bowl opening night: Patriots and Rams meet the media

Super Bowl week is here. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have arrived in Atlanta and will meet the media Monday night.
Here are all the festivities and best quotes from the night:
.@TG3II takes the stage at #SBOpeningNight! #SBLIII | #LARams pic.twitter.com/iEBfSAx1J6— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 29, 2019
When did @sonofbum figure out this whole DC thing?— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2019
Since his demo 💯@AqibTalib21 | #SBOpeningNight | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/iGXyWpp4nb
Photos by @marcuspeters™️#SBOpeningNight | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/F2dJopUxdW— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2019