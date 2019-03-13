Dallas Cowboys' 2019 free-agent signings: Jamize Olawale stays on

A breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys' 2019 free-agent signings.

Jamize Olawale, fullback

The Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal with Olawale on Wednesday. Here's a closer look at the fullback who spent last season with Dallas after being acquired in a trade from the Oakland Raiders:

What it means: Olawale, 29, played in every game last season but did not have a carry and caught just two passes. He dropped a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts. He did lead the Cowboys in special teams tackles with 13. With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, perhaps Olawale could get more work, but Ezekiel Elliott has operated just fine without a lead blocker.

What's the risk: There really isn't a risk here, although Cowboys fans surely want more splash in free agency than keeping a fullback. Olawale is a quiet, solid professional. The Cowboys like to have the option of a fullback available in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He is normally sure-handed -- despite his drop against the Colts -- and while not a blow-the-opposition-up type of fullback, he is effective enough as a blocker.

Cameron Fleming, offensive tackle

The Cowboys agreed to a two-year deal with the backup offensive tackle on Wednesday, according to a source. Here's a closer look at Fleming, who spent last season with the Cowboys after being signed as a free agent from the New England Patriots:

What it means: In keeping Fleming, the Cowboys have some veteran insurance should something happen to Tyron Smith, who has missed games in each of the past three seasons, or La'el Collins. In 2017, the Cowboys took a dive when Chaz Green was called in to replace Smith and they suffered for it up front. Fleming is smart and understands the tricks to get by with 23 starts to his credit.

What's the risk: Like the Jamize Olawale signing, there is no real risk. The signing does not prevent the Cowboys from looking at a tackle in the draft. He is not blocking the progress of a potential future starter. He turns 27 in September, so they are not paying for an aging player either. There will be times where speed rushers will give him some trouble, but he knows how to work around some limitations.