2019 NFL draft trade tracker: Every deal for a first-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs added a significant piece to their defensive rebuild during draft week by trading a pair of draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive end Frank Clark, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chiefs parted with their first-round draft choice, and the teams will exchange third-round picks. The Chiefs also will send the lower of their two 2020 second-round draft picks to the Seahawks.

The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal in March. The Giants received the Browns' first-round pick and second third-round pick (95th overall), along with safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick in October. "I hate to see good players go, but I was on the practice field when [former GM Reggie McKenzie] came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1 and I said, 'Let's do it,'" Raiders coach Jon Gruden told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Chicago Bears gave up first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2019 to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders in September 2018. In return, the Bears also received a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2020.

The New Orleans Saints made a major trade in the 2018 NFL draft to move up in the first round and select defensive end Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick. The Saints traded their first-round pick (No. 27), a fifth-rounder (No. 147) and their first-round pick in 2019 to the Green Bay Packers to land Davenport, a former Texas-San Antonio star.