Auston Matthews' Arizona homecoming is a big deal

It's a big deal that Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews is returning home Friday night for his first game at Gila River Arena against the Arizona Coyotes.

The No. 1 overall pick from June's draft has already had an eventful first season. The native of Scottsdale, Arizona, has 16 goals and nine assists for 25 points in 32 games. He has 10 goals in his last 13 games and is second in rookie scoring, behind Winnipeg Jets phenom Patrik Laine.

Matthews, 19, will have a greater impact on the game in more ways than people might realize. Now that a quarter of the season is complete and fans have a better understanding of his talents, it's still incredible to think that one of the top young players in the league is from Arizona.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Matthews told Fox Sports. "It's always pretty fun to play your hometown team from watching guys like Shane Doan growing up -- and obviously he's still playing -- so it's going to be pretty special to play against him."

Hockey will continue to blossom in the Southwest and Matthews will be a major reason for the game's growth in the region. Similar to what Wayne Gretzky accomplished with the Los Angeles Kings in California, the excitement surrounding Matthews' career is a great thing for the game.