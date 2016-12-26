3 stars of the week: Jaromir Jagr, Jeff Carter and Cam Talbot

From the official NHL release:

JAGR, CARTER AND TALBOT NAMED NHL ‘THREE STARS’ OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (Dec. 26, 2016) – Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr, Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 25.

FIRST STAR – JAROMIR JAGR, RW, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Jagr led the League with five assists in three games to move into second place in all-time NHL scoring (755-1,134—1,889 in 1,664 GP) and power the Panthers (15-14-6, 36 points) to three out of a possible six standings points. He registered his 252nd career three-point performance and 59th career three-assist game – in a 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 20 – to tie Mark Messier (694-1,193—1,887 in 1,756 GP) for second place on the League’s all-time points list. Jagr then collected one helper, in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins Dec. 22, to move past Messier and into sole possession of second place in all-time NHL scoring. He finished the week with another assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 23. The 44-year-old Kladno, Czech Republic, native – who ranks second on the Panthers with 6-15—21 in 35 outings this season – also places third in NHL history in goals (755), fourth in games played (1,664) and sixth in assists (1,134).

SECOND STAR – JEFF CARTER, C, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Carter paced the NHL with five goals in three contests to lift the Kings (17-13-4, 38 points) to four out of a possible six standings points. He scored twice in regulation – and also found the back of the net in the shootout – during a 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Dec. 20. Carter added one goal in a 4-0 triumph over the Nashville Predators Dec. 22 before capping the week with two more – his fifth multi-goal effort of the season – in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Dallas Stars Dec. 23. The 31-year-old London, Ont., native shares second place in the NHL with 19 goals and also leads the Kings with 29 points in 34 games this season.

THIRD STAR – CAM TALBOT, G, EDMONTON OILERS

Talbot went 2-0-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .926 save percentage to backstop the Oilers (18-12-6, 42 points) to five out of a possible six standings points. He made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues Dec. 19, 34 stops in a 3-2 triumph over the Arizona Coyotes Dec. 21 and 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks Dec. 23. The 29-year-old Caledonia, Ont., native is tied for fourth place in the NHL with 17 wins in 32 appearances this season to go along with a 2.52 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and three shutouts.