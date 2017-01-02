Streaking Blue Jackets face tough tests this week

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the midst of a 15-game winning streak. It’s tied for the second-longest single-season such streak in NHL history. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a 17-game win streak during the 1992-93 season.

Everything is clearly going right for the Blue Jackets, but how long can they keep this up? They have three tough tests this week. Columbus faces the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, visits the Washington Capitals on Thursday and hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Jackets’ keeping up their winning ways depend on the continued sharp play of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 14-0-1 in his past 15 games. The Oilers could play spoiler by using their speed to stifle the Columbus attack. But when you dissect the Blue Jackets’ game right now, you don't find many holes. They are hardworking and play with determination and confidence while getting the puck to bounce their way.

It's hard to imagine how this team can lose right now, but it seems unlikely that it'll run the table for the rest of the season. Will this be the week Columbus comes back to Earth?