Three stars of the week: Backstrom, Marchand, McGinn

From the NHL release:

BACKSTROM, MARCHAND AND MCGINN NAMED THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (Jan. 16, 2017) – Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 15.

FIRST STAR – NICKLAS BACKSTROM, C, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Backstrom led the league in assists and points with 3-7—10 in four contests as the Capitals won all four games to extend their overall winning streak to nine contests and propel Washington to the top of the NHL standings (29-9-5, 63 points). Backstrom registered multiple points in all four games starting with one goal and one assist in a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 9. On Jan. 11, he recorded one goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by one goal and one assist in a 6-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 13. Backstrom finished the week by notching two assists in a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 15. In his 10th season, all with the Capitals, the 29-year-old Galve, Sweden, native leads the Capitals and is tied for 10th in league scoring with 42 points (12-30—42 in 43 GP).

SECOND STAR – BRAD MARCHAND, LW, BOSTON BRUINS

Marchand finished the week second in League scoring with eight points

(4-4—8 in 3 GP) as the Bruins won two of three starts to improve to 23-18-5

(51 points), second in the Atlantic Division. On Jan. 10, Marchand recorded two goals and one assist in a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. After being held pointless in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12, Marchand matched a career high with five points (2-3—5) while skating in his 500th career NHL game in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 14. In his eighth season, all with the Bruins, the 28-year-old Halifax, N.S., native leads the Bruins with 43 points (17-26—43) in 46 games, tied for seventh in NHL scoring

THIRD STAR – BROCK MCGINN, LW, CAROLINA HURRICANES

McGinn finished the week tied for third in League scoring with seven points (4-3—7 in 3 GP) as the Hurricanes recorded three victories, improving their record to 21-15-7 (49 points). On Jan. 10, McGinn recorded one goal in a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He notched two goals, including the game winner, in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 13 and closed the week by recording a career-high four points (1-3—4) in a 7-4 win over the New York Islanders Jan. 14. In his second season with Carolina, the 22-year-old Fergus, Ont., native has appeared in 27 games recording 12 points (5-7—12).