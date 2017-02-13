3 stars of the week: Jason Pominville, Jake Allen, Viktor Arvidsson

From the official NHL release:

POMINVILLE, ALLEN AND ARVIDSSON

NAMED THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (Feb. 13, 2017) – Minnesota Wild right winger Jason Pominville, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen and Nashville Predators left winger Viktor Arvidsson have been named the NHL’s Three Stars for the week ending Feb. 12.

FIRST STAR – JASON POMINVILLE, RW, MINNESOTA WILD

Pominville paced the NHL with six assists and eight points in four games to power the Western Conference-leading Wild (37-12-6, 80 points) to a 3-0-1 week. He registered 2-2—4, his fourth career four-point performance and first since Jan. 1, 2011 (w/ BUF), in a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Feb. 7. He then collected one assist in both a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 8 and a 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 10. Pominville capped the week with two more helpers, his sixth multi-point effort of 2016-17, in a 6-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 12. The 34-year-old Repentigny, Que., native has 10-25—35 in 55 outings this season, including 2-7—9 during a five-game point streak.

SECOND STAR – JAKE ALLEN, G, ST. LOUIS BLUES

Allen went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Blues (29-22-5, 63 points) to a perfect week and third place in the Central Division. He earned his 13th career shutout with 30 saves in a 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators Feb. 7. Allen then made 31 stops in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Feb. 9 and 28 saves in a 4-2 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 11. The 26-year-old Fredericton, N.B., native owns a 21-14-3 record with a 2.67 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 appearances this season.

THIRD STAR – VIKTOR ARVIDSSON, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Arvidsson shared the League lead in goals (5) and ranked second in points (7) to guide the Predators (27-21-8, 62 points) to a split of their four games. He posted 2-1—3, his second career three-point performance, in a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Feb. 7. Arvidsson was held off the scoresheet in a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers Feb. 9, but rebounded with his first career hat trick in a 7-4 defeat against the Florida Panthers Feb. 11 and one assist in a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars Feb. 12. The 23-year-old Skellefteå, Sweden, native ranks second on the Predators with 18-21—39 in 54 contests this season after totaling 8-8—16 in his first 62 career games.