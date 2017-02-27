Three stars of the week: Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Toews and Johnny Gaudreau

From the official NHL release:

NEW YORK (Feb. 27, 2017) – Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 26.

FIRST STAR – FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Forsberg led all skaters in goals and points (8-2—10 in 4 GP), including back-to-back hat tricks, as the Predators gained seven of a possible eight standings points to improve their record to 31-22-9 (71 points), third in the Central Division. On Feb. 21, Forsberg recorded his third career hat trick in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames and followed it up with another three-goal performance, including the winning goal, in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 23. In doing so,

Forsberg became the first player in franchise history to record hat tricks in consecutive games and the first NHL player to achieve the feat since Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2010. Forsberg closed out the week with one goal and two assists in a 5-2 triumph over the Washington Capitals on Feb. 25 and one goal in a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 26. The 22-year-old Ostervala, Sweden, native leads the Predators in goals and sits second on the team in points with 24-22—46 in 62 games.

SECOND STAR – JONATHAN TOEWS, C, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Toews recorded multi-point efforts in each of the Blackhawks three games (4-5—9) as Chicago won all three contests to improve their overall record to 39-18-5 (83 points), second in the Central Division. On Feb. 21, Toews matched career highs for goals (3) and points (5) in a game, including the winning tally, in a 5-3 victory over the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild. The Blackhawks captain then notched two assists in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 23 before closing out the week with one goal and one assist in a 4-2 triumph over the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 26. The 28-year-old Winnipeg, Man., native is currently riding a six-game point streak (5-8—13).

THIRD STAR – JOHNNY GAUDREAU, LW, CALGARY FLAMES

Gaudreau recorded eight points (2-6—8) in four road victories to propel the Flames (33-26-4, 70 points) to the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He began the week with four assists in a 6-5 OT win over the Nashville Predators Feb. 21. On Feb. 23, he recorded one assist in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning before being held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Feb. 24. Gaudreau finished the week with two goals and one assist, including the winner, in a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 26. A 23-year-old native of Salem, N.J., Gaudreau sits second in Flames scoring with 43 points (13-30—43) in 53 games.