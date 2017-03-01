Three stars for February: Jonathan Toews, Filip Forsberg, Braden Holtby

From the official NHL release:

TOEWS, FORSBERG AND HOLTBY NAMED THREE STARS FOR FEBRUARY

NEW YORK (March 1, 2017) – Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of February.

FIRST STAR – JONATHAN TOEWS, C, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Toews paced the NHL with 7-11—18 in 10 games to guide the Blackhawks (39-18-5, 83 points) to a 9-1-0 February and second place in the Western Conference. He collected at least one point in nine of his 10 outings, highlighted by five multi-point performances. That included his fourth career hat trick and second career five-point effort Feb. 21 at MIN (3-2—5) – the first five-point game by a Chicago player since Toews achieved the feat Nov. 25, 2011 at ANA (2-3—5). He also registered a pair of game-winning goals, including his ninth career overtime tally Feb. 8 at MIN (1-2—3) – the most by any player in Blackhawks history. The 28-year-old Winnipeg native has 16-30—46 in 53 contests this season, including 5-8—13 during a six-game point streak.

SECOND STAR – FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Forsberg led the NHL with 11 goals and ranked second with 17 points in 13 outings to lift the Predators (32-22-9, 73 points) to an 8-4-1 February and third place in the Central Division. After totaling 1-2—3 in his first seven contests of the month, Forsberg closed February with 10-4—14 during a six-game point streak that featured consecutive hat tricks and four three-point performances. He also shared the League lead with three game-winning goals, capped by his third career overtime tally in the month’s finale Feb. 28 at BUF (2-1—3). The 22-year-old Ostervala, Sweden, native paces the Predators with 26 goals and 49 points through 63 games this season.

THIRD STAR – BRADEN HOLTBY, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Holtby went 8-0-1 with a 1.88 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the League-leading Capitals (42-13-7, 91 points) to a 9-2-1 February. He allowed two or fewer goals in six of his nine appearances, highlighted by his 30th career shutout Feb. 7 vs. CAR (23 SV). The 27-year-old Lloydminster, Sask., native – who owns a 17-0-2 record in his past 19 decisions dating to Dec. 29 – has played in 47 games this season, ranking in the top three among goaltenders in goals-against average (1st; 1.95), shutouts (t-1st; 7), wins (t-2nd; 32) and save percentage (3rd; .929).