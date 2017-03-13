Three stars: Joe Pavelski, Jonathan Bernier and Erik Karlsson

From the official NHL release:

PAVELSKI, BERNIER AND KARLSSON NAMED NHL ‘THREE STARS’ OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (March 13, 2017) – San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 12.

FIRST STAR – JOE PAVELSKI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Pavelski recorded six points in four games, including a League-best five goals, to power the Pacific Division-leading Sharks (41-20-7, 89 points) to three victories. He notched two goals, including what stood as the winner, in a 3-2 triumph against the Winnipeg Jets March 6. Pavelski added 1-1—2 in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals March 9 before being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators March 11. He capped the week with another two-goal performance, again registering the decisive tally, in a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars March 12. The 32-year-old Plover, Wis., native ranks second on the Sharks with 26 goals and 61 points through 68 contests this season, while his seven game-winning goals pace the team and share fifth place in the NHL.

SECOND STAR – JONATHAN BERNIER, G, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Bernier went 3-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Ducks (36-23-10, 82 points) into second place in the Pacific Division. He made 24 saves through overtime – and turned aside all five attempts he faced in the shootout – in a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators March 7. Bernier then recorded 43 saves in earning his 14th career shutout via a 1-0 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks March 9. He finished the week with 25 stops in a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals March 12. The 28-year-old Laval, Que., native owns a 13-7-2 record with a 2.69 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 29 appearances this season, his first with the Ducks.

THIRD STAR – ERIK KARLSSON, D, OTTAWA SENATORS

Karlsson paced defensemen with 2-4—6 in four contests to help the Senators (39-22-6, 84 points) extend their winning streak to six games. He collected two assists in a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins March 6 before being held off the scoresheet in a 5-2 triumph against the Dallas Stars March 8. Karlsson then posted 2-1—3, including the tying and winning goals, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Arizona Coyotes March 9. He closed the week with one assist in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche March 11. The 26-year-old Landsbro, Sweden, native ranks second in the NHL with 49 assists – and second among League defensemen with 62 points -- in 67 outings this season.