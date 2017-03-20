Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, Brian Elliott earn star honors for the week

From the official NHL release:

MARCHAND, CROSBY AND ELLIOTT NAMED THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (March 20, 2017) – Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Calgary Flames goaltender Brian Elliott have been named the Three Stars for the week ending March 19.

FIRST STAR – BRAD MARCHAND, LW, BOSTON BRUINS

Marchand led the NHL with 5-4—9 in three games – all multi-point performances – to power the Bruins (38-27-6, 82 points) to a pair of victories. He registered 3-1—4, including his second career hat trick (also Dec. 23, 2011 vs. FLA) and third four-point effort of the season, in a 6-3 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks March 13. Marchand added 1-1—2 in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames March 15, halting the Flames’ winning streak at 10 contests. He closed the week with 1-2—3 in a 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers March 16, giving him multiple points in three straight outings for the third time this season (also Jan. 24 – Feb. 1: 6-3—9 in 4 GP and Feb. 23-28: 3-4—7 in 3 GP). The 28-year-old Halifax, N.S., native ranks second in the League with 37 goals and third with 79 points through 71 games this season, including an NHL-best 27 tallies and 48 points in 2017 (32 GP).

SECOND STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Crosby paced the League with six goals and ranked second with eight points in four starts to guide the Penguins (45-17-9, 99 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He recorded 1-1—2 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames March 13. Crosby was held off the scoresheet in a 4-0 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers March 15, but bounced back with 2-1—3 in a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils March 17. He capped the week with his 10th career three-goal game (and third career natural hat trick) in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers March 19. The 29-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., native leads the NHL with 40 goals and 80 points in 65 games this season. Crosby’s 40 goals are his second-best single-season total, behind the 51 he scored in 2009-10 en route to sharing the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

THIRD STAR – BRIAN ELLIOTT, G, CALGARY FLAMES

Elliott went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .926 save percentage to help the Flames (41-27-4, 86 points) maintain third place in the Pacific Division. He made 32 saves – and turned aside all three attempts in the shootout – in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins March 13. Elliott then made 24 stops in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars March 17 and 19 saves in a 5-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings March 19. In doing so, he earned his 11th consecutive victory (1.70 GAA, .942 SV%, 2 SO) to tie Mike Vernon (Jan. 17 – Feb. 27, 1989) for the longest such run by a goaltender in franchise history. The 31-year-old Newmarket, Ont., native owns a 23-13-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 appearances this season, his first with the Flames.