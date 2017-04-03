3 stars of the week: Artemi Panarin, Marcus Johansson, Cam Talbot

From the official NHL release:

PANARIN, JOHANSSON AND TALBOT NAMED THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (Apr. 3, 2017) – Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin , Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot have been named the Three Stars for the week ending April 2.

FIRST STAR – ARTEMI PANARIN, LW, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Panarin led the League with five goals in four games (5-1—6) to help the Blackhawks (50-22-7, 107 points) clinch first place in the Western Conference. Panarin began the week by notching one goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning March 27. On March 29, he recorded 1-1—2 in a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins and followed with two goals in a

3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 31. Panarin finished the week with one goal in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins April 2. The 25-year-old native of Korkino, Russia, ranks second on the Blackhawks in goals and points (29-43—72 in 79 GP) and has eclipsed the 70-point mark in each of his first two NHL campaigns.

SECOND STAR – MARCUS JOHANSSON, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Johansson led the League in assists and points with 1-7—8 as the Capitals (52-18-8, 112 points) won three of four games to maintain their hold on first place in the overall NHL standings. Johansson began the week by notching four assists, including the primary helper on the game-winning goal, in a 5-4 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild March 28. On March 29, he tallied 1-1—2 in a 5-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche before posting two assists on March 31 in a 6-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets April 2. The 26-year-old Landskrona, Sweden, native is in his seventh NHL campaign with Washington and has reached single-season career highs for goals (23) and points (56) in 2016-17.

THIRD STAR – CAM TALBOT, G, EDMONTON OILERS

Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .946 save percentage to help the Oilers (44-25-9, 97 points) earn victories against three Pacific Division rivals and clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2005-06. Talbot began the week by stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings March 28. On March 30, he made 38 saves in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks and followed with 16 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks April 1. The 29-year-old native of Caledonia, Ont., has appeared in a League-high 70 games for the Oilers while earning 40 wins for the first time in his career (40-21-8, 2.36 GAA, .921 SV%, 7 SO) to equal a single-season franchise record set by Grant Fuhr in 1987-88.