Three stars: Craig Anderson, Oscar Klefbom, Brayden Point

From the official NHL release:

ANDERSON, KLEFBOM AND POINT NAMED THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

NEW YORK (April 10, 2017) – Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point have been named the Three Stars for the week ending April 9.

FIRST STAR – CRAIG ANDERSON, G, OTTAWA SENATORS

Anderson went 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and one shutout to guide the Senators (44-28-10, 98 points) to seven out of a possible 10 standings points and a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division. He made 29 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 3. Anderson bounced back with his 38th career shutout, stopping all 24 shots he faced in a 2-0 triumph over the Red Wings April 4. He closed the season with two more wins, making 28 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory against the Boston Bruins April 6 and 18 stops in a 3-1 triumph over the New York Rangers April 8. The 35-year-old Park Ridge, Ill., native posted a 25-11-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 outings in 2016-17.

SECOND STAR – OSCAR KLEFBOM, D, EDMONTON OILERS

Klefbom led the NHL with seven assists/points in four games to propel the Oilers (47-26-9, 103 points) to three victories and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division. He collected one helper in a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings April 4. Klefbom then registered a career-high four assists – the most by an Oilers defenseman since Dec. 31, 2005 (Chris Pronger) – in a 4-2 triumph over the San Jose Sharks April 6. He capped 2016-17 with one helper in each of his last two appearances, a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks April 8 and 5-2 win over the Canucks April 9. The 23-year-old Karlstad, Sweden, native notched career highs in goals (12), assists (26), points (38) and games played (82) this season, his fourth in the NHL.

THIRD STAR – BRAYDEN POINT, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Point shared second place in the NHL with 4-2—6 in four games as the Lightning (42-30-10, 94 points) wrapped up their season with three victories in four starts. After being held off the scoresheet in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins April 4, Point bounced back with two goals – his second career multi-goal performance – in a 4-1 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 6. He added one assist in a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens April 7 before closing the season with a career-high three points (2-1—3), including the decisive goal, in a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 9. The 21-year-old Calgary native finished 2016-17 eighth among rookies with 18-22—40 in 68 contests.